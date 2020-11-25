Does the new beachside spot deliver?

Looking for a new beachy dining spot with a chic setting and the kind of views that evoke that ‘pinch me’ Dubai moment? We think you might find just what you’re looking for in Aprons & Hammers’ newest venture, Aprons & Hammers Beach House.

It recently opened on the increasingly popular West Beach destination, which you’ll find on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The long stretch of golden sand allows its visitors some unparalleled and uninterrupted views of the Dubai Marina skyline.

We went to check it out…

We arrive perfectly timed, as the sun is starting, to set to an inviting atmosphere. The setting is stunning, with an open-walled restaurant, which embodies the ‘beach house’ theme, with distressed blue woods, wicker ceilings, hues of blue and yellow and even a surfboard or two.

Forgoing the restaurant and the beautiful wooded decking area, we opt for a table on the beach, for that toes in the sand experience that really wows. A varied drinks menu offers crisp wines, inventive cocktails and more, which are perfect for toasting to that epic sunset.

Salads start off the proceedings, with the fresh berry option packing a punch, however we love the emperor Caesar salad, with generous helpings of Canadian lobster. The Mahi Mahi tacos are fresh and tasty but the tangy firecracker prawns pip them to the post as our winner.

Next up are the Wagyu beef sliders, and these need a mention all of their own. They are, unanimously, some of the best beef sliders we have ever tasted (and, believe us, we’ve tasted a lot). The tender meat is perfectly balanced with the brioche bun, truffle mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Of course, seafood is what Aprons & Hammers are known for, so it’s aprons on and time to get stuck in, hammer in hand, to a giant mixed bucket of blue crab, shrimp and rock lobster, served with lemon butter sauce which is a delight. Both the paella and the baked wild salmon are flavour-packed.

Aprons & Hammers Beach House scores a home run in terms of beautiful setting, buzzing atmosphere and delicious food. We will definitely be returning for more sunsets and perhaps a beach day or two, as the venue also boasts sun loungers on the beach.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 12am. apronsandhammers.com

Images: Provided