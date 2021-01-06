This brunch has a late starting time of 3pm…

Tired of the usual brunches and looking for a place where you can kick back and throw it back to the musical era of the nineties and noughties? Enter Old Skl brunch – the popular event which hails from the UK is coming to Dubai.

It will kick off on Friday, January 8 at the slightly later time (in comparison to many-a Dubai brunch) of 3pm, running until 7pm. Taking place in O Lounge at the VOCO hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, prepare to go on a nostalgia trip every Friday.

Music to raise the roof at the Old Skl brunch will include garage hits, to RnB and party classics so get ready to sing along to your favourite tunes and party like it was yesteryear. The brunch includes unlimited selected beverages and comforting dishes.

You might also like 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend: Jan 7 to 9

Check out 9 new brunches to try in Dubai this weekend…

The ‘How We Do’ house beverages and wine package is priced at Dhs350. If you feel like ‘Livin’ It Up’ with the premium beverages and bubbles package, it’s Dhs450. If it’s your birthday, you’ll enjoy the brunch absolutely free with a minimum of six paying guests.

As well as dancing away to the throwback hits, there will be a lip sync battle, prizes for best dressed if you come in fancy dress and an after party to carry on into the night. The afterparty will kick off from 7pm to 9pm, so there’s no need to be done when brunch is.

You’ll find O Lounge up on the 50th floor of the VOCO hotel, with sleek furnishings and incredible views of the surrounding city, especially at night.

Old Skl, O Lounge, VOCO, Sheikh Zayed Road, Fridays from Jan 8, 3pm to 7pm, from Dhs350. Bookings: Dubai@oldsklbrunch.com

Images: Provided