Are you chilling out or keeping the momentum going?

The weekend is nearly upon us and that means it’s time to start planning. Whether you’re keeping it chilled this weekend or you’re off in search of a new brunch, as ever Dubai has plenty for you to do.

Here’s 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, January 7

1. Toast to the weekend at a cool outdoor terrace

Tucked beside La Cantine du Faubourg in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, this hidden alfresco gem is decked out with palm trees, fairy lights, lanterns and cushioned couches. With lush foliage and views of glittering skyscrapers, Ninive serves up elegant Arabic and North African flavours alongside exotic cocktails and atmospheric vibe.

Ninive, Jumeirah Estates Towers, DIFC, Sat to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thu to Fri 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. ninive.ae

2. Get a free vegan curry at this Thai restaurant

Doing Veganuary this year? Add a little spice to your diet by dining at any Fuchsia Urban Thai across Dubai. Throughout January, when you dine-in, you will receive a complimentary vegan pumpkin red curry with Thai rotis when you order a vegan main. There are up to 25 vegan items on the menu.

You can find Fuchsia Urban Thai outlets in Business Bay and Barsha Heights. fuchsiame.com

Avail amazing deals on services at this Dubai salon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕎𝕀𝕃𝕃𝕆𝕎 𝕃𝔸ℕ𝔼 🌴 (@willowlanedubai)

Throughout January, new customers can avail 15 per cent off all treatments, from hair to lashes, brows, waxing and plenty more at cool JLT salon, Willow Lane. Old and new customers can also avail a gel manicure and pedicure for Dhs180. If you also fancied a bouncy blow dry, you can do a gel mani-pedi, plus a blow-dry for Dhs250, all in.

Willow Lane Dubai, Cluster C, JLT Dubai, open daily 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)52 584 8201. facebook.com/Willowlanedubai

Friday, January 8

4. Step up your Friday with this new stock exchange-style brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGettigan’s Irish Pubs (@mcgettiganspubs)

McGettigan’s DWTC is launching a weekly brunch called ‘Wall Street Exchange’, running every Friday from January 8, between 2pm and 5pm. For Dhs299, guests will have access to the party brunch with free-flowing house drinks. They’ll also receive credits to put towards premium drinks, which will be running in stocks on the screens around the venue.

mcgettigans.com/brunch

5. Savour mouthwatering burgers and desserts at this cool pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A L T (@findsalt)

Homegrown burger brand Salt has whipped up a brand new concept this Dubai Shopping Festival that will have foodies lining up around the block at its cool (and may we add, very bright orange) pop-up at Dubai International Financial Centre. It’s themed around camping, with a glamping, camping and even a ‘pool’ section for seating. Tuck into tasty burgers in the ‘Salt’ section, and mouthwatering desserts in the ‘Sweet’ section. Don’t forget to visit the pop-up shop with ultra-cool Salt merchandise. You can even get your AirPods customised for you in around 15 minutes.

Head here to make your bookings.

Salt Camp, behind Gate Avenue at DIFC, Dubai, until January 30, bookings essential. Tel: (0)4 520 5470. @findsalt

6. Shop Rihanna’s new skincare line at this island-themed pop-up

World-famous singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna is bringing her much-awaited skincare line, Fenty Skin – The new Culture of Skincare to the GCC. To celebrate, there will be a stunning island-themed pop-up at The Dubai Mall promenade for ten days. As well as shopping and trying the skincare products at the pop-up, which are clinically-tested, vegan and gluten-free, there’s also a chance to win prizes and play to win awards with a series of interactive experiences.

The Dubai Mall Promenade, The Dubai Mall, Financial Centre Street, Dubai, January 6 to 16. visitdubai.com @fentyskin

7. Sip on Dhs21 drinks

If Dry January isn’t your thing, how do Dhs21 drinks throughout the whole of January sound? The Scene by Simon Rimmer is offering just that with a 20-strong drinks menu inclusive of cocktails, wines, spirits and beers for just Dhs21.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10am to 12am Sat to Wed, Thurs & Fri 10am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

Saturday, January 9

8. Brunch by the sea

Cameras at the ready – one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafes has just opened a second venue. Dubbed Brunch & Cake by the Sea, the new iteration at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, delivers its signature blend of dreamy interiors and eye-popping dishes.

Brunch & Cake by the Sea, East Wing, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thu to Sat 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae

9. Take your best swing at Topgolf Dubai

Since it opened on Sunday, January 3, Topgolf Dubai has had no shortage of visitors. The the new three-storey, 50,000 square foot mega complex is opening at Emirates Golf Club. As well as fun, competitive golf gaming (that’s designed for any age and ability), there’s set to be dining and entertainment. What’s On went to check it out and bring you the exclusive reveal of the new venue. Find out more here.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, opens January 3 from 4pm, normal times to resume from Monday onwards: Sun to Wed 11am to midnight, Thur 11am to 2am, Fri 9am to 2am, Sat 9am to midnight. Dhs130 to Dhs180 per hour from Sun to Wed, Dhs180 to Dhs220 per hour from Thur to Sat. topgolfdubai.ae

10. Tuck into a veggie meal and receive a complimentary alcohol-free beer

Couqley French Bistro & Bar is doing double duty this January, encouraging you to eat less meat and cut back on the booze. When you order from the bistro’s Green Menu in January, you’ll receive a pint of 0% Heineken beer for free. Standouts on the Green Menu include homemade ravioli with mushrooms and spinach, the beyond burger, and the portobello ‘fake’ frites, with a mushroom standing in for the classic steak.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, daily noon to 1am. Tel: (04) 514 9339. @couqleyuae