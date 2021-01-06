Brunch your way through the weekend…

You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to new brunches in Dubai this weekend. Will it be a relaxed paella and sangria affair, or something more lively, with bands and free-flowing beer? You decide…

Lola Taberna

Spanish newcomer Lola Taberna is bounding onto the Dubai brunch scene with not one, but two brunch offerings. On Fridays, La Fiesta De Lola promises a market-style brunch, with live cooking stations, a jamon bar and paella stand, paired with sangria and Spanish cocktails. It runs from 1pm to 4pm and is priced at Dhs199 with soft drinks or Dhs249 with house drinks.

On Saturdays, it’s a family affair with La Sobremesa Saturdays. This relaxed brunch will be served to your table, including a selection of Spanish starters, a paella to share, and a range of authentic desserts. It runs from 1pm to 4pm, and costs Dhs199 with soft drinks or Dhs210 with house drinks. Kids under six dine free, and it’s Dhs99 for ages six to 12.

Lola Taberna Espanola, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Fri and Sat 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 247 6688. @lolataberna

Soho Beer Garden

Adjacent to Soho Garden in Meydan, the fresh-faced Soho Beer Garden combines a British-style pub with a relaxed outdoor beer garden. It’s new Friday Street Brunch includes hearty pub grub, such as croquettes and pretzels for starters; a selection of sausages, herbed chicken and wagyu beef for mains; and double-chocolate brownies and profiteroles for dessert. There’ll also be live bands and games throughout the afternoon.

Soho Beer Garden, Meydan, Fri 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 with house drinks. @sohogardendxb

Old Skl Brunch

Launching this Friday, the Old Skl Brunch at O Lounge, in the Voco Hotel, will be bringing all the hits of the 90s and 00s. Come in fancy dress for your chance to win a prize, and if you’re celebrating your birthday with at least six (paying) mates, your brunch will be free of charge.

Old Skl Brunch, O Lounge, Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Fri 3pm to 7pm, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs450 with bubbles. Email: dubai@oldsklbrunch.com

Brewski Brunch at Distillery

Fancy a late start for your Friday brunch? The all-new Brewski Brunch at Distillery has your name written all over it. Running from 5pm to 8pm each Friday, Distillery’s new evening brunch includes unlimited shared starters (think wings, poutine and popcorn chicken), a choice of mains (chimichurri chicken, slow-cooked brisket, or tacos perhaps), and all-you-can-eat cheesecake, Eton mess and chocolate mousse for dessert. On the drinks front, expect an assortment of beers and classic cocktails. Extend your brunch for one hour for Dhs99.

Brewski Brunch at Distillery, Souk al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Fri 5pm to 8pm, Dhs189 for women, Dhs249 for men. Tel: 054 998 2003. @distillerydubai

McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s has never been one to do things by halves, which is why they’re jumping into 2021 with a trio of new brunches in Dubai this weekend. At McGettigan’s JLT, get along to the Live ‘N’ Loud Brunch on Friday, from 1pm to 4pm. There’ll be live music at every turn, plus a casual sharing menu and unlimited drinks. It’s Dhs249 for three hours, and you can buy an additional hour for Dhs20.20.

At McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, the Laid Back Brunch lands on Fridays, from 1pm to 4pm, and Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm. It’s Dhs299 for a brunch menu that includes Thai-style mussels and cheese-stuffed chicken breast.

And McGettigan’s DWTC is pulling out the big guns with its all-new Wall Street Exchange Brunch. It runs from 2pm to 5pm on Friday, and is priced at Dhs299 for an afternoon of fun and stock exchange-inspired games.

Visit: mcgettigans.com/brunch

Samakje

This beautiful new fish restaurant at The Pointe offers a weekend family lunch on Fridays and Saturdays, from noon to 5pm. The set menu features lobster kibbe, grilled seafood and other Turkish-Med delights. Kids will love the cheese rolls, fish stick and french fries (Dhs55+ for under 12s).

Samakje, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Fri and Sat noon to 5pm, Dhs195+ for food, Dhs295+ with free-flowing arak. Tel: (04) 584 6777. samakje.com