The low-cost carrier will launch its first Abu Dhabi service tomorrow…

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to expand its flight network, ahead of tomorrow’s inaugural flight from the capital. The low-cost carrier has just announced that it will start flying from Abu Dhabi to Israel in February.

The airline plans to fly to Tel Aviv four times a week, with fares starting at just Dhs99.

Following months of pandemic-related delays, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will finally take to the skies tomorrow, with its first flight to Athens all set for departure. Tickets on the first flight out of Abu Dhabi were selling for as little as Dhs129 when it was first announced, but that’s nothing compare to the prices that were available earlier this week…

On Sunday, Wizz Air held a mammoth sale, selling off tickets from Abu Dhabi to Thessaloniki for just Dhs1 each way. According to a Wizz Air representative, the 3,000 promotional tickets sold out within a matter of hours.

If you haven’t managed to nab one of the ultra-discounted tickets, then why not take a look at some of the places Wizz Air Abu Dhabi plans to fly in the future. At present, there are plans afoot to fly to 13 destinations across 11 countries, with new routes rolling out over the next three months.

Where does Wizz Air Abu Dhabi fly?

From January, 2021

Athens, Greece

From February, 2021

Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel Thessaloniki, Greece

From March, 2021

Alexandria, Egypt

Egypt Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Romania Katowice, Poland

Poland Kutaisi, Georgia

Georgia Larnaca, Cyprus

Cyprus Odesa, Ukraine

Ukraine Yerevan, Armenia

From April, 2021

Bucharest, Romania

Romania Budapest, Hungary

Hungary Sofia, Bulgaria

At a media conference held today, Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said the airline planned to add more GCC destinations to its timetable.

“We are living in a very dynamic environment. Now that we have a green country list where restrictions have been removed in Abu Dhabi, it doesn’t always mean the situation is the same on the way out where there may be quarantines etc. But we are monitoring the situation daily and have seen a move that more and more GCC countries are coming on to that ‘green’ country list. Once they do and to the extent we believe it is needed, we will start operating to those countries,” he added.

