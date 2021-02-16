This Argentinian experience will fill the brunch void in your life…

Dubai, how are you doing? Are you hunkering down at home with your favourite delivery treats and an endless stream of Netflix, or are you still planning on heading out in a safe, responsible, but ultimately fun way? If you fall into the latter camp, then this Saturday afternoon wine and barbecue event will help fill the brunch-shaped vacancy in your weekend plans.

On Saturday 20, the Tasting Class is hosting a celebration of all things Argentinian at Meliã Desert Palm Dubai. This three-hour session combines the bits we miss most about brunch, minus the crowds and silent standoffs at the buffet. You’ve got a generous selection of Argentinian dishes and meats, along with a tasting of four wine styles the country is known for, as well as entertainment courtesy of the tasting tips and live polo match.

From 4pm to 7pm on Saturday, you’ll be expertly guided through the wines of Argentina. Things will kick off with drinks in the garden before sitting down to a feast of flame-grilled meats straight off the asado grill, paired with more Argentinian grape, all for Dhs350 per person.

Along with learning the nuances of Argentinian food and wine pairing, you’ll have a front-row view of all the big-swinging action on the polo field. Better than brunch, if you ask us.

The Tasting Class, Argentinian Asado and Wine Tasting Experience, Meliã Desert Palm Dubai, Feb 20, 4pm to 7pm, Dhs350. For details and bookings, visit: thetastingclass.com

More drinking and dining at Meliã Desert Palm Dubai…

Thursdays: Kickstart your weekend with Epicure’s cheese and grape night, from 7pm to 10pm on Thursdays. It’s priced at Dhs199 for two people, including one cheese platter and a bottle of wine.

Fridays: If you can’t make it down for the Tasting Class’s Argentinian experience, book a spot at Meliã Desert Palm Dubai’s Friday polo barbecue. Taking place on Rare’s Portico Terrace, the three-hour event includes free-flowing drinks and Rare’s signature asado-grilled meats. It’s priced at Dhs350 including alcohol, Dhs250 with soft drinks, or Dhs124 for children aged five to 11.

Sundays: Gather your mates for the Gents’ Steak Night at Rare. For Dhs220, you’ll be served sizzling steaks from the Argentinean grill, along with two house drinks. It runs from 7pm to 10pm, every Sunday.

Meliã Desert Palm Dubai, Tel: (04) 602 9323. Email: eat.dp@melia.com. @meliadesertpalmdubai

Images: Supplied/Instagram