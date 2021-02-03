Say olé to cut-price cocktails this week…

World Margarita Day is upon us, with the global celebration of Mexico’s signature cocktail falling on Monday February 22. Whether you’re a salt-rimmed margarita purists, a frozen fanatic, or keen to try a selection of tequila-spiked cocktails, here are four ways to celebrate Margarita Day in Dubai.

Hotel Cartagena

Turn up the heat at this sultry bar, atop the JW Marriott Marquis, for a two-hour margarita and taco fiesta. On Monday nights, from 5.30pm to midnight, tuck in two hours of unlimited margaritas and tacos for Dhs175 per person. Tasty taco fillings include annato chicken, suckling lamb shoulder with onion mojo, and crispy avocado pica, while the margaritas are pepped up with passionfruit, lime or chilli.

Hotel Cartagena, 72nd floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mon 5.30pm to midnight, Dhs175 for two hours. Tel: (0)50 119 7743. @hotelcartagenadxb

Muchachas

Swing past the grocery store on your way to Muchachas on February 22 – when you order a meal at this cool cantina, you can hand over two limes and they’ll give you two margaritas on the house. Take your pick of traditional margaritas, frozen numbers, spicy varieties and tequila cocktails with a twist.

Muchachas Mexican Cantina, Holiday Inn Express, Safa Park. Tel: (04) 327 5878. @_muchachas_

Zoco

Swing past Zoco in the Atrium from 5pm, on February 22, to take advantage of two-for-one margaritas. Or, if you want to settle in for the long haul, order a margarita pitcher for Dhs165. Flavours include passionfruit, berries, peach, watermelon or spicy habanero, along with the classic lime version.

Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Mon from 5pm. Tel: (04) 437 0044. @zocodubai

Senor Pico

To mark Margarita Day, Senor Pico at West Palm Beach will be pouring half-price margaritas. When you visit this rainbow-bright Palm Jumeirah restaurant and bar on February 22, get 50 per cent off margaritas, all day long. Take your pick of classic margaritas, frozen numbers in three fruity flavours, and even versions with vodka or rum in place of tequila (although we’re not sure how our Mexican friends would feel about this).

Senor Pico, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Margarita Day, Mon 22 Feb, noon to midnight. Tel: (04) 568 2502. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

