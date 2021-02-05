Weekend plans? Sorted.

This time of year is when the perfect winter weather begins again. A mild 26 degrees, blue skies and a cool breeze is all we’re looking for, oh and a stunning restaurant to experience it in. Here are five of our favourite places to enjoy lunch outdoors in Dubai.

Twiggy

Beach views? Check. Blue skies? Check. Incredible food? Check. Alfresco lunches don’t get much better than new-kid-on-the-Creek, Twiggy. Part man-made beach, part adults-only Mediterranean restaurant, Twiggy has everything you need for the perfect relaxing afternoon. The food is as tasty as it looks, and with vivid red king prawns, perfectly rolled sushi, and melt in your mouth desserts, it’s a winner in our eyes.

Twiggy, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Taverna

This suntrap is the perfect place for the pretend-your-on-holiday feeling. With authentic Greek cuisine, sparkling nearby waterways and comfy group seating set ups, this spot is ideal for catching up with friends over a plate of fresh seafood, wholesome moussaka or just some pita bread and dips.

Taverna, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, Sun to Thu 12pm to 12am, Fri & Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 589 5665. @tavernagreek.ae

Clap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clap Dubai (@clapdxb)

Formerly a sleek evening spot, Clap Dubai is now also open during the day. You can enjoy a delicious Japanese lunch between 12pm and 4pm every day, while soaking up the sun on the rooftop terrace. If you love sushi, be sure to check out their expansive selection, you won’t be disappointed.

Clap, Gate Village 11, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm, then 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb

Torno Subito

Colourful beachside restaurant, Torno Subito, serves up excellent Italian cuisine on its huge ground floor terrace. There’s always a great atmosphere in the venue, with knowledgeable staff dancing between tables to top up glasses and recommend dishes. Perfect for a long lazy lunch with the family, this much-loved restaurant is the place to be on a Saturdya afternoon.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 12pm to 3pm then 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555.

Cé La Vi

At this premium spot, you’ll come for the views and stay for the awesome food. Cé La Vi has cemented itself as the go-to place for diners looking to enjoy a meal surrounded by great people, Insta-worthy views and an original menu. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, put it on your Dubai bucket list immediately.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai