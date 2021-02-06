There are so many cool things to do this week…

Arm yourself with a pen and flip over to the brand new week of your diary and jot down some fun things you can do in the capital this week.

From tucking into a delicious stack of peanut butter pancakes to taking a walk with nature and soaking in the last of the cool weather, there’s so much you can get up to this week.

Here are six fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Sunday February 28

Try the new menu at Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Say goodbye to the Sunday blues with an order of a delicious gourmet burger. The menu has been streamlined to feature six of the best gourmet burgers available to order individually or as a meal which will include GBK’s signature fries and a drink with prices starting from Dhs51. On the menu, you will find signature burgers including shroom Swiss, jalapeno overload, the blue Rockfort, avo beef bacon and the taxi driver. You can also customise by adding an extra patty or swapping out the bun for a lettuce wrap.

The new menu is available at Abu Dhabi Mall or you can order on the GBK UAE app. @gbk_mena

Monday March 1

Scope out Jubail Mangrove Park while the weather is still cool

It’s been a year since Jubail Mangrove Park opened and if you haven’t already been, now is a great time to explore. Nestled away on a quiet outcrop of Jubail Island, the mangrove park features a meandering 2.3km boardwalk and sits in close proximity to the city. Explore the fascinating ecosystem, including ranger-led, guided boardwalk (from Dhs50), kayak (Dhs100), and e-canoe tours (from Dhs80) of the mangroves.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, 8am to 7.30pm daily, Dhs15 for adult, Dhs10. Tel: (05) 63032423. park. jubailisland.ae

Celebrate Peanut Butter Week with Denny’s

If you love peanut butter and you love pancakes, you’ll be thrilled to know that Denny’s will be celebrating Peanut Butter Week from March 1 to 4. The to-die-for pancakes feature chocolate chips and white chocolate chips inside two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, topped with hot fudge and drizzled with peanut butter sauce. And to make this delicious treat more enticing, there’s a buy one get one free offer which will cost you just Dhs30.

Denny’s, Abu Dhabi Mall, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 445 3128. @dennys_me

Tuesday March 2

Relax with a spa-licious afternoon tea

With two whole days to go for the weekend, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself. Head to Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort for the perfect combination of spa treatment and an afternoon tea. Book in a one-hour spa experience and enjoy a special afternoon tea for just Dhs650. Going with a loved one? It’s Dhs1,200 for two. Guests can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount on additional treatments. The deal is available from Monday to Saturday 2pm to 8pm. Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 811 4366. jumeirah.com Check out an exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi Abstraction and Calligraphy – Towards a Universal Language showcases 101 artworks from 16 partner institution collections, including Guggenheim Abu Dhabi which is lending several works from its transnational collection of modern and contemporary art. The show explores how 20th-century artists established a new visual language by merging text and image, inspired by the earliest forms of mark-making and, particularly, calligraphy. You will even spot two original artworks by contemporary artists (and calligraphy genius) eL Seed and Sanki King. Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until June 12. Tel: (600) 565566, @louvreabudhabi.ae

Wednesday March 3