This week we welcome a new set of fun things to do in Dubai. From a Valentine’s to a Galentine’s and art exhibition, here are our top picks to keep you busy in Dubai this week.

Here are six things to do in Dubai.

Sunday February 14

1. Spend the evening with your Valentine

Everyone’s favourite, Cé La Vi has a premium a la carte menu featuring the finest contemporary Asian cuisine. Located 54 floors high, you’ll get breath-taking views of Dubai’s skyline if you sit outdoors for Dhs2,000. Or you can sit indoors for Dhs1,250 per person. You will have live entertainment and tunes from the resident DJ to keep you and your partner company.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 515 4001. @celavidubai

Monday February 15

2. Tuck into a mountain of moules

Every week you’ll find Moules Frites Mondays at Couqley French Bistro & Bar, where for Dhs179 per person you can enjoy unlimited Moules Frites with 3 sauces to choose from and two glasses of wine. Additional wine is priced from Dhs99 per bottle.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, Mondays, 12pm to 11.30pm, Dhs179. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. @couqleyuae

3. Check out a cool art exhibition

Barcelona-born artist Manu Algueró developed a fascination for explosions at a very young age and as he grew up pursued his interest and began exploring the concept of the Big Bang. The artist instilled the concept in his artwork and through trial and error created a process wherein he shares his inner feelings be it happy or sorrowful. Many may see his art as destructive, but the artist points out that in order to start something new, you need to get rid of old ways.

Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, daily until March 7. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary

Tuesday February 16

4. Celebrate Pancake Day

Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Il Passagio is doing a buy one get one offer from 9am to 10pm on February 16. The deal is available on all their pancakes and crepe selection. If you have little ones under the age of four, their meal is on the house.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, buy one get one free deal available on Feb 16 from 9am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

5. Enjoy a ‘Galentine’s’ night out

This Tuesday at STK JBR, girls will have the chance to win a dinner for four, as well as treats from Blended Lifestyle Home Spa, In Your Dreams Sleepwear and The Golden Hour Swim. The ladies’ night deal also comes with unlimited drinks, priced at Dhs200 for two courses and Dhs240 for three courses.

STK, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tuesday February 16, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 394 1832.

Wednesday February 17

6. Check out a new lounge

A new venue has opened on the 29th floor of Millennium Place Barsha Heights. The indoor lounge looks super-chic and is reminiscent of the skyscraper socialising lounges synonymous with the city. From copper fixtures on the walls to cushy velvet seats clustered around intimate round tables, it’s the epitome of cool. Only non-alcoholic beverages are served at the restaurant but dishes include a selection of mezzeh, wagyu beef sliders and fish tacos to salads, grilled prawns and Shish tawook.

Twenty9, Millennium Place Barsha Heights, Dubai, open Monday to Saturday, 3pm to 12am. Tel: (05) 860 60831. millenniumhotels.com