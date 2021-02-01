This February, get ready to chow down on stacks of the best pancakes around…

Pancakes. A delicious dish that’s perfect for the weekends whether you’re at home or enjoying a staycation. The popular dish not only has a day dedicated to it, but an entire month and of course, cafes and restaurants in Dubai are helping celebrate.

No matter how you like your pancakes, you’re bound to find something you’ll love in this list.

Here are 5 places to celebrate National Pancake Month in Dubai

Clinton Street Bakery

This cool bakery is giving you a reason to visit multiple times during February if you are a pancake fan. The delicious flavours will be available only for a few days until a new one gets rolled out. There are 14 flavours to be tried and they include raspberry and chocolate, apple pie, cherry cobbler and more.

Clinton St. Baking Company, City Walk, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (04) 344 0705. clintonstreetbaking.ae

Eggspectation

At Eggspectation, you can pick from a special Crazy Pancake Month Menu featuring six non-conventional pancakes. The sweet options include pancakes cannoli and chocolate Oreos and cream pancake. It will cost you just Dhs49.

Eggspectation, The Beach JBR, open daily 7am to 9pm weekdays and up to 10pm weekends, Tel:(0)4 430 7252. City Walk Dubai, open daily 7am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 240 6877. @eggspectationuae

Geales

Celebrate pancake day at Geales at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa and get three yummy pancakes for just Dhs50. On the day there will be a live pancake cooking station on the charming terrace with the chefs whipping up sweet and savoury options. On the sweet menu, there’s Nutella and maple syrup topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and other exotic fruits while the savoury options include tempting fillings including spinach, cheese, mushroom and even smoked salmon.

Geales, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai, on Feb 16, Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. @gealesdubai

Marks & Spencer

A range of indulgent pancakes and toppings will be available at all of the food halls ahead of Pancake Day on February 16. Whether you like them fluffy or flavoured with fruits, there’s something for everyone including gluten-free options. They are available for dine-in or takeaway. M&S Cafe at Dubai Festival City Mall is also offering 25 per cent off on its delicious pancakes – so mark your diaries. If you’re making pancakes at home, the store also sells several toppings such as salted caramel, raspberry sauce and much more.

Available at Marks & Spencer food halls including Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk, The Springs Souk and online on M&S Food, el Grocer, Deliveroo and NowNow apps.

Pancake House

A number of pancakes are available at this humble Filipino restaurant in Burjuman in Old Dubai and it’s worth a visit. The pancake options include caramel banana walnut, chocolate marble, blueberry and of course, classic topped with whipped butter. Go with family and order a variety so you can savour a number of flavours. It will cost you just Dhs32 for three delicious pancakes.

Pancake House, Burjuman, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 327 3584. @pancakehouseuae

Images: Supplied/social