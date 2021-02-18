Get ready for an evening to remember…

In celebration of the upcoming Gulfood festival, Armani Hotel is set to host a special dinner prepared by critically acclaimed chefs. The world’s largest annual food and beverage exhibition will take place between February 21 and 25, but on the evening of February 23, you’ll be able to enjoy this exclusive dinner.

Each of the chefs chosen to prepare a dish on the night have been at the helm of Michelin-star restaurants, from all over the globe. As you’d imagine, this calibre of dinner will be unlike you’ve had before and promises to showcase exquisite flavours in every bite.

First up on the bill is Chef Norbert Niederkofler, hailing from Dolomites in Italy, where he has lead his restaurant, St Hubertus, to secure three Michelin stars under its belt. His focus centres around ethics and aesthetics, or ‘Aesth(ethics)’, so you can expect something beautiful and considered on your plate.

Also cooking on the night will be Chef Gal Ben Moshe, an Israeli chef based in Germany. His restaurant Prism was recently awarded its first Michelin Star in 2020. Moshe started his career working with renowned chefs such as Jason Atherton, Marcus Wareing and Grant Achatz.

For a taste closer to home, Armani Hotel will also be showcasing its own Chef de Cuisine, Giovanni Papi. The visionary chef was recently awarded the Rising Star of the Year at the 2020 Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards.

So, what can you expect? Well, the wine-paired menu promises intriguing dishes such as white fish tartare, Sicilian red prawn risotto, pigeon with textures of beetroot and a signature dessert – la sfera.

The meal is priced at Dhs749 per person, and comes with a side of Dubai Fountain views for added extravagance.

Armani Ristorante, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Tuesday February 23, Dhs749 per person. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. armanihoteldubai.com