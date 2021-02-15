The initiative is celebrated by more than 100 countries worldwide…

If you’re an Etisalat phone user, you may have noticed a name change in your network name to ‘Aqdar Sid’. The change comes to mark ‘Safer Internet Day’ (SID) – an initiative celebrated in February every year by nations around the world.

The main objective of the Safer Internet Day is to increase awareness about the challenges and issues that users may encounter while using the internet – especially young users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etisalat (@etisalat)

A post made in Arabic on the Aqdar UAE official Instagram lists out how one can stay safe on the internet. It reads:

Establish a list of rules for using the Internet at home

Stay away from suspicious sites

Avoid strangers in the digital space just as you would actually avoid them

Do not share your personal information on the Internet

This year, the slogan for the event is ‘Positive Digital Citizenship, in line with the national policy for the quality of digital life which aims to create a safe digital society in the country.

So, what exactly is Safer Internet Day?

With technology advancements on the rise, no one is spared with children even younger than nine owning the latest phones out in the market. However, it is crucial for one, children especially, to be aware of the dangers one may encounter while connected to the internet.

When one is connected to the internet, they are susceptible to many dangers such as sexual harassment, violation of privacy, and much more due to careless use.

If you want to learn more about Safer Internet Day and how to protect yourself and your family, visit the official website here. You’ll find a wealth of information on how to make the Internet a safer place. The website offers tips and suggestions for young adults, parents or caregivers, teachers and more.

saferinternetday.org

Image: Unsplash