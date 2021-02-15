Brace yourselves, it’s back to the remote-schooling juggle in these four emirates…

While students in Abu Dhabi returned to face-to-face learning at the start of this week, for four other emirates in the UAE, schools are switching back to distance learning. Here’s the latest on remote schooling and face-to-face teaching in the UAE…

Distance learning in Ras Al Khaimah

On Sunday, February 14, the Ministry of Education and the Emergencies, Crisis and Disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah announced that all public schools, private schools and nurseries would be shifting to 100 per cent e-learning. The decision is until further notice.

Distance learning in Ajman

On Tuesday, February 9, the UAE’s Ministry of Education, together with the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster management team in Ajman, decided to suspend “regular learning” and shift 100 per cent to distance learning.

Distance learning in Umm Al Quwain

On Sunday, February 14, the Umm Al Quwain Emergency, Crisis and Disaster management team, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, determined that all public schools, private schools and nurseries would transition to 100 per cent e-learning, until further notice.

Distance learning in Sharjah

While private schools reopened in Sharjah recently, around 90 per cent of students opted to continue distance learning. Now, on Thursday, February 11, Sharjah’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster management team, along with the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority, suspended in-classroom studies in all public schools, private schools and nurseries in the emirate. Schools and nurseries will move to 100 per cent e-learning until the end of February.

Schools in Dubai

Schools in Dubai reopened on January 3 after the winter break. At present, face-to-face learning continues in schools, with precautionary measures in place. Parents can choose between in-person classes, virtual learning, or a combination of the two.

Schools in Abu Dhabi

Students in Abu Dhabi returned to the classroom yesterday. For those parents who wish to delay the return to in-person learning, the option for e-learning remains until the end of the year.

Images: Unsplash