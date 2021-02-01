The measures take effect immediately starting on February 2, 2021…

New precautionary measures have been set out by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The new set of measures is taken in response to the rise in violations of preventive measures. It takes effect immediately starting February 2 to February 28, 2021.

The announcement was made via the Dubai Media Office on their official Twitter account on the evening of February 1.

The measures are as follows:

-50 per cent reduction in the capacity of outdoor seated venues including cinemas -and entertainment and sports venues.

-Hotels will have to operate at 70 per cent capacity. New bookings should comply with the capacity limit.

-Capacity of swimming pools and private beaches in hotels are limited to 70 per cent.

-Restaurants and cafes are required to close by 1am. Pubs/bars will be closed.

-Malls to operate at 70 per cent capacity.

Those who don’t follow the preventive measures will face tougher penalties.

It is added that the public is encouraged to report violations by individuals or establishments through the Dubai Police call centre on 901 or on the ‘Police Eye’ service through the Dubai Police Smart App.

According to the Dubai Media Office, in January 2021, the Dubai Economy shut down 14 commercial establishments, imposed fines on 213 and alerted 30 after various violations of the precautionary guidelines. These occurred on field inspections conducted in open markets and shopping centres. The violations were chiefly related to face masks and physical distancing.

