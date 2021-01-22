The new decision takes effect on Wednesday 27 January, 2021…

Dubai Media Office has just announced a series of new restrictions pertaining to restaurants, gyms, weddings and social events. The announcement was made late evening on January 22, 2021 on the Dubai Media Office official Twitter account.

Weddings, social events and private parties

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has issued a directive on the number of attendees at social functions in Dubai.

The new decision states that the number of people that can attend weddings, social events, and private parties to first-degree relatives can amount to a maximum of 10 people only – whether at a hotel or at home.

The new decision takes effect on Wednesday 27 January, 2021.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management mandates a new decision limiting attendance of weddings, social events, and private parties to first-degree relatives totaling a maximum of 10 people only, whether at a hotel or at home, effective Wednesday 27 January. pic.twitter.com/Zks2K3wXa9 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2021

Restaurants and cafes

In another tweet, the Dubai Media Office also posted an update by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management regarding the distance between tables at restaurants and cafes.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management mandates new decision to increase the separation distance between tables at restaurants&cafes from 2 metres to 3 metres, reduce the number of people allowed to sit at one table from 10 to 7 at restaurants&to 4 at cafes. pic.twitter.com/MAZgVTM8na — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2021

The update states that the distance between tables at all restaurants and cafes in Dubai have to be increased from two metres to three metres. The number of people that can sit at one table has also been reduced from ten to seven in restaurants and four at cafes.

Fitness Centres and Gyms

An update was also made directed to fitness centres and gyms to increase the physical distancing between the sports equipment and trainees from two metres to three metres.

To ensure public health and reinforce safety measures, @Dubai_DED and @DubaiSC directs the fitness centres and gyms to increase the physical distancing between the sports equipment and trainees from 2m to 3m. pic.twitter.com/ATTjqxPqD1 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2021

The decision was made by the Dubai Economy Department and Dubai Sports Council.

This is the latest in the series of updates that the Dubai authorities have issued to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

On Thursday, January 21, Dubai hotels and restaurants to suspend entertainment until further notice as per a circular by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). The suspension came into effect the same day and will continue until further notice.

Dubai Government has also issued a notice for hospitals to cancel all non-essential surgeries for one month.

The UAE continues to push forward with its vaccination drive, with one of the highest per capita inoculation rates in the world.

