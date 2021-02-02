The first shipments have just arrived in the UAE…

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has just added another vaccine to its arsenal in the fight against Covid-19. According to Dubai Media Office, the DHA has just approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Dubai, and has received its first shipment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice)

Dubai Media Office took to Instagram to say the share the news, saying: “DHA adds the AstraZeneca vaccine to its authorised list of Covid-19 vaccines provided at DHA medical facilities.

“The first shipment of the vaccine has been received from India, thanks to the efforts by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in cooperation with the Indian Foreign Ministry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice)

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine joins the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines as approved for wide-spread use in Dubai. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has also been approved for emergency use.

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai

While we await more details on when the AstraZeneca will be available in Dubai, SEHA is administering the Sinopharm vaccine for free at SEHA’s National Screening Centre in Mina Rashid and Khawaneej, Hor Al Anz Health Center, Al Qusais Health Center, the Al Ittihad Health Center, as well as Dubai Parks and Resorts. Book an appointment at one of the SEHA clinics by calling 800 50. Priority is now being given to over 60s.

Emirati citizens and residents aged 60 and over can also receive the Sinopharm vaccine for free at three DHA Health Centres: Nad Al Hamr Health Centre, Al Twar Health Centre and Al Mankhool Health Centre.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being administered to residents aged 60 and over, frontline workers, and people with pre-existing health conditions at the following centres. To book an appointment, call the DHA hotline on 800 342.

Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre

Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre

Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre

Barsha Primary Health Care Centre

Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre

Hatta Hospital

Al Safa Primary Healthcare Centre

One Central facility

Images: Instagram