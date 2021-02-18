The vibrant Japanese lounge will offer a line-up of immersive entertainment…

Palm Jumeirah’s The Pointe has welcomed a new Japanese concept to its ever growing offering of dining and nightlife venues. Aka is described as an immersive lounge, which will host an exciting line-up of theatrical live performers.

The vibrant space oozes Japanese glamour, with plush red sofa seating, delicate floral paintings and suspended floral arrangements. There’s a mix of intimate two-seater tables, as well as larger booths and a central set-up for groups.

Although live entertainment is on hold for the moment, once it’s safe to do so, the venue will be launching a unique show for diners. Aka promises to ‘wow guests with an edgy, yet opulent sense of theatre through immersive live performances’.

The focus for Aka has not been placed solely on entertaining however, as the menu is as much of a star as the acts. Signature highlights include ceviche sea bass, sashimi platter and miso black cod served with wasabi sauce, sakura, lime, and yuzu daikon.

If cocktails are your beat, Aka’s list of unusual ingredients should spark your interest. For example, the sakura old fashioned or nashi pear coup would pair perfectly with an evening of dining and entertainment.

The show has been curated by ‘pioneering entertainment artists known for pushing the boundaries and stretching the imagination to its limits’. The theatrical experiences are yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for the official announcement.

You’ll find Aka on the West Crescent of The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. The destination is home to an increasing number of lounges, cafes and restaurants, with many offering a prime view of the world’s largest fountain, The Palm Fountain.

Aka, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, daily 4pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 578 0555. @aka_dubai