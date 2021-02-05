Get this in the group chat, lads…

Dubai is awash with great-value ladies’ nights, but often the guys get short shrift. Until now… A whole swag of gents’ nights have popped up of late, offering everything from steak and wine deals to discounted buckets of beer. Here are five brilliant gents’ nights in Dubai this week…

Lah Lah

This perennially popular spot in The Greens as launched a new night for the lads. Gents’ Night at Lah Lah takes place on Tuesdays, from 5pm to 10.30pm, so it’s perfect for a post-work session with your mates. For Dhs159, you’ll get three pints of selected beers, plus a platter of kimchi wings, sushi, dim sum and edamame.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah – The Greens, Gents’ Night, Tue 5pm to 10.30pm, Dhs159. Tel: (04) 519 1111. Email contactgreens@jumeirah.com. @lahlahdxb

Rare

Raise the steaks on Sunday night, with the Gents’ Steak Night at Rare, the Argentinian-inspired steakhouse at Meliã Desert Palm Dubai. For Dhs220, you’ll get a two-course dinner, including a juicy steak straight of the asado oak-grill, plus two house drinks.

Rare, Meliã Desert Palm Dubai, Gents’ Steak Night, Sun 7pm to 10pm, Dhs220 for 2 courses and 2 drinks. Tel: (04) 602 9323. @meliadesertpalmdubai

The Dubliner’s

On Wednesdays, head to this Irish sports pub at Le Meridien Dubai to enjoy three drinks on the house, plus 50 per cent off the menu for gents’ night.

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Hotel & Conference Centre, Al Garhoud, Dubai. @dublinersdubai

The Tap House

This Palm Jumeirah pub launched a new ladies’ night recently, but they’ve decided not to leave the lads out. On Tuesdays, gents can enjoy a sharing platter and three house drinks for Dhs129, from 7pm to midnight.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Tue 7pm to midnight, Dhs129 for three drinks and a sharing platter. Tel: (04) 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Vibe 2.0

Vibe 2.0 is also bringing inclusivity to ladies’ night, adding a gents’ offer to its revamped Wednesday deal. Men can make their way through a bucket of five beers and a snack platter for Dhs179. For women, it’s free-flowing drinks for Dhs99, plus a 30 per cent discount on the food menu.

Vibe 2.0, DIFC Gate Village, Podium Level, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs179 for 5 beers and snacks. Tel: 800 8423. @vibeuae

Images: Supplied