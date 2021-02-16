Get in quick, this cracking deal is only available for three days this weekend…

Dubai is no stranger to brilliant cheese and wine deals, but even we have to agree that this new offer takes some beating. Available for a limited time only, Warehouse will be serving a bottle of wine and a cheese platter for just Dhs99.

Pop along to the Soho-style bar and restaurant within the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre this weekend, to take advantage of this seriously impressive offer.

Dubbed the Warehouse Wine Not Weekend, this three-day deal is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some much-needed indulgence, without parting with a wad of cash. From Thursday February 18 to Saturday 20, you can settle in with a selected bottle of wine and a cheeseboard, all with change from Dhs100.

With its exposed brick walls, plump leather sofas and cosy nooks, Warehouse brings an urban-chic New York aesthetic to old-school Dubai.

Weekly offers at Warehouse

While the Wine Not Weekend is only running over three days, Warehouse has a range of deals throughout the week. For Soho Chic Ladies’ Night on Tuesdays, women can pay Dhs33 for one glass of wine for a selected bite; Dhs66 for two glasses and a bite; or Dhs99 for a bottle of wine and a bite.

On Saturdays, from 7pm to 9pm, ladies get two hours for free-flowing wine for Dhs50, plus 50 per cent off the ladies’ night menu. To get some serious bang for your buck, why not come for the Warehouse Wine Not Weekend cheese and wine deal on Saturday, then stay for the ladies’ night discounts?

Or, why not make a weekend of it by booking Le Meridien’s Urban Staycation, from Dhs299++ for two, including breakfast.

Warehouse Wine Not Weekend, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Feb 18 to 20, Dhs99 for a bottle of wine and a cheese platter. Tel: (04) 702 2455. @warehousedxb

