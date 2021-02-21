Make Moon Slice your next stop on a quest for the best pizza…

On a hunt to find the perfect pizza in Dubai? Add Moon Slice to your list. The new concept, found in Dar Al Wasl Mall, offers artisan pizza with a side of atmospheric ambience. Moon Slice aims to offer ‘quality driven, yet approachable pizza’ to Dubai’s trendy crowd.

Pizza lovers should look forward to the diavola with wagyu carpaccio, spicy meatballs, olive aioli; the frutti di rare topped with shrimp and octopus carpaccio, fontina, BBQ aioli and the MS, which has pecorino and truffle paste, truffle foam, grated truffle.

More than just great pizza, Moon Slice also serves up light antipasti and playful desserts. Dubai’s much-loved chef Reif Othman was brought on to consult the menu and inject some of his experimental flavours.

The concept is headed up by of Emirati restaurateur, Mahmood AlKhamis, known for Drop Coffee and Origami Sushi. He explained: “I love artisan pizza but always have a hard time finding a spot that offers both delicious food and a cool atmosphere in Dubai. We envision Moon Slice as a destination for creative artisan pizza that trendy young people and families can enjoy.”

You won’t find any ordinary dough at this pizza joint, as the chefs prepare the slices in a special way. Milk is added to the dough, which is then left to ferment for 48 hours before being shaped, topped and fired in the custom Italian oven at 380°C.

The industrial-style space seats 26 people inside and another 20 outdoors, with the dining area integrated into the open kitchen. Inspired by elements of nostalgia, you’ll find traditional open front school desks, hand-written paper menus on the walls, vintage ceiling lamps and leather-bound books.

Moon Slice, Dar Al Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, daily 12pm to 7pm, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 239 8363. @moonslicepizza

Images: Provided