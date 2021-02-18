The laid back space makes use of natural materials for an organic look…

A new Mediterranean restaurant has opened in Dubai, but forget about white washed panels and azure blue parasols. Terra Eatery is taking things back to basics, with its rustic structure, natural stone finishings and understated decor.

Terra, meaning earth, has just opened next to Waitrose in Al Thanya, Jumeirah. The neighbourhood concept offers Mediterranean inspired dishes, which have been stripped back to give a focus on quality ingredients.

Small plates include a beef carpaccio roll, watermelon salad and sweet aubergine croquettes, while larger plates provide a selection of wood-fired pizzas and pastas including lobster tagliatelle.

Theres’s also an umami-packed short rib with barley risotto and mains such as salt-baked sea bass and lamb chops with smoked aubergine and harissa. Don’t leave without trying the signature desserts such as a Lotus cheesecake and sticky date pudding.

Terra’s founder Rashed Ahmad Mohammed Al Tayer, said: “Nowadays, when you want to have good food in Dubai, people say you have to go to DIFC. Terra will bring a DIFC-quality experience to this neighbourhood. In terms of the price, you’ll have an amazing meal at a reasonable price with great service.”

The restaurant has a strong focus on sustainability too, working with local producers where possible. Dishes are created with seasonality in mind, to offer guests the best possible quality of ingredients throughout the year.

Diners can choose to sit in the cosy indoor area or out on the terrace surrounded by real trees. Both areas were designed to recreate the atmosphere from a Southern European courtyard.

Artificial light has been swapped for moody ambiance contrasted with natural light, while reclaimed wood, linen fabrics, smoked metals and handmade ceramics are used throughout to create an organic look.

Terra, Al Thanya, Jumeirah, daily 11am to 11pm. @terra.eatery