Soak up these alfresco vibes all winter long…

Gaia, DIFC’s Greek-Mediterranean restaurant favoured by celebrities and royals alike, has revealed its brand new outdoor terrace. The stunning space, called Gaia Patio, has been designed to reflect a Grecian taverna.

With pretty bougainville and traditional Greek details, including giant cream-coloured pots, the alfresco space spills into Gate Village, known for its bustling community throughout the week.

Diners can expect the same impeccable food menu, filled with authentic Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. Guests are encouraged to try the selection of fresh fish and seafood, delivered daily to the in-house Ice Market.

Gaia Patio is kept simple and minimalist, with elegant furnishings such as white cushioned wooden chairs and clothed tables with miniature versions of the grand vases for the table.

Chef Izu Ani, Concept Creator of GAIA, explains the intention behind the expansion: “In Greece, when you are walking through the villages, you can see tables sprawled out across the patio, filled with people sharing meals, laughing and enjoying. We wanted to create this in DIFC, a community that brings people together and makes everyone feel at home.”

Inside, its coastal colour palette of sandy hues and cerulean blue, with warm lighting and pops of cerise bougainvillea makes Gaia arguably one of Dubai’s most attractive restaurants.

Gaia and Gaia Patio are open for lunch and dinner every day from 12pm. Menu highlights include traditional favourites such as Greek salad, baked feta, fried calamari, moussaka, meatballs and more.

Gaia, DIFC Gate Village 4, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 241 4242. gaia-dubai.com