If you’re a fan of keeping it simple and hanging out in a relaxed pub-style environment, chances are you’ve been to Dubai’s stalwart Irish bar, McGettigans, favoured for its live music (on hold for the moment) and fun Irish flair.

If it’s your watering hole of choice, listen up. What if we told you that you could get more for your money for the rest of the year? Enter McGettigan’s brand new membership app which guarantees you some amazing deals.

UNLOCKED by McGettigan’s is a new rewards scheme which enables you to earn points towards unlimited rewards and experiences whilst you’re drinking, dining and socialising, meaning you get more for your money.

The app is available to iPhone and Android users. In addition to earning points to be used later, the app can also be used to make reservations and see all the upcoming events at each of the venues across the UAE.

Want more benefits? Upgrade to the ‘Green Card’, which will cost Dhs499 for the year and comes with plenty of deals to suit your wallet. It guarantees you 20 per cent off your bill for the entire year at any participating McGettigan’s outlets.

Additionally, you’ll also get Dhs250 off the total bill, twice in the year, as well as two free bottles of wine, 50 per cent off group dining visits and buy-one-get-one-free rounds of drinks, twice in the year.

The app is currently available for us in the McGettigan’s JLT and Souk Madinat Jumeirah venues. The DWTC venue and others are set to follow soon.

