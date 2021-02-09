The rules, clarified…

Recently Dubai Government has been issuing a number of new rules and guidelines for Dubai restaurants to follow. The most recent of which was the temporary suspension of brunches.

Within that announcement, the guidelines stated that no music should be played at any outlets in Dubai hotels, however this has now been clarified with more detail.

The restrictions and protocols around ‘ambient music’ outline that only soft instrumental music is permitted in all premises, including hotels, pools and restaurants. Live entertainment is still suspended.

Ambient music is described as ‘soft instrumental only, no vocals, remixes or dance beats allowed’. The volume should be set at no higher than 70 decibels and cannot be raised for special announcement.

No music can be played which would initiate celebrations or large gatherings. These protocols apply to music in hotel common areas (inside and outside), restaurants and all day dining venues, and hotel pools, beach clubs and attractions.

The circular reiterates that ‘failure to comply with precautionary measures highlighted in this document will result in serious consequences against the venue/premise including fines and one week closure of business.‘

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) states that all activities which lead to large groups such as weekend brunches must be postponed.

These measures will be in place from Tuesday February 2 until Sunday February 28.

Hotels should operate at 70 per cent capacity, including establishments such as pools and private beaches. No music, including pre-recorded background music, is permitted at restaurants, pools and beaches. Restaurants are required to close at 1am, with the last order to be placed at midnight.

Image: Unsplash