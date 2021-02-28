Gather your girl tribe for a day at the beach…

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday March 21 in the UAE this year, but why should we wait another three weeks to mark the moment? To celebrate Mother’s Day, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is rolling out the red carpet for the whole month of March, with the relaunch of its popular TishTash Mum’s Club.

From Sunday to Thursday, mums can buy a pool and beach pass to this JBR hotel for just Dhs75 – and as a bonus, the entry fee is fully redeemable on food and drinks during your day. For those of you with little ones under the age of 12, you can bring them along to use the facilities, free of charge.

The TishTash Mother’s Club will be popping up at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah from March 1 to 31. And to make this daycation even sweeter, the team at TishTash will be giving a gift bag to the first 10 mums who come to the club each day.

The temperature-controlled swimming pool opens at 8am each morning, so get in early to nab yourself a TishTash goodie bag and the best sun lounger in the house. If you want a change of scene from the pool, the Hilton’s private stretch of beach awaits.

When hunger strikes, you can spend your Dhs75 credit towards a relaxed lunch on Wavebreaker’s beachfront patio, or a casual meal at the colourful Mango Tree Thai Bistro. And with all of the social distancing measures in place, you’re assured of a safe day out for your tribe.

TishTash Mother’s Club, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR. March 1 to 31, Sun to Thu from 8am, Dhs75 for mums (fully redeemable on food and drinks), children under 12 can enter for free. Tel: (04) 318 2319. Email: Restaurant.JBR@hilton.com.

Images: Supplied