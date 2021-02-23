The highly-anticipated documentary has been the talk of the showbiz world…

If you were growing up in the nineties and noughties, chances are you were a huge fan of pop star Britney Spears, and even if you weren’t, we bet you’d heard of her.

The singer, famous for tracks such as Baby One More Time and You Drive Me Crazy, is currently the focus on a much-hyped documentary, named ‘Framing Britney Spears’, which looks at the details of her conservatorship.

Following a series of public breakdowns, Spears’ father was placed in control of her estate and assets, a conservatorship that has been in place for 12 years now. Recently, it’s been the centre of much controversy, sparking the #FreeBritney movement.

The ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary, produced by New York Times has been available only in the US, on streaming service Hulu, but now, we in the UAE can finally watch the documentary here.

Streaming app OSN has got its hands on it, and to watch the drama unfold, you can subscribe to the OSN app for $9.50 per month or sign up for a 7-day free trial. It can be watched on multiple devices including Smart TVs, laptops, tablets and on Apple and Android smartphones through the mobile app.

The 74-minute documentary Directed by Samantha Stark and produced by Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Priess, follows the career of Britney Spears, arguably one of the biggest pop stars of all time.

It covers her rise to fame, her transformation from Mickey Mouse Club alumni to global superstar, her relationships, treatment of her by the paparazzi and media, plus of course her public breakdown and subsequent conservatorship.

Will you be tuning in?

Images: Facebook