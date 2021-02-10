Some big names have visited the city…

Famed for its luxurious beaches, glittering skyscrapers and bustling restaurant scene, it’s no secret (or surprise) that Dubai is popular with many celebrity A-listers (and B, C and D-listers).

Whilst celebrity visitors have been a bit few and far between over the last year, this past month has seen Dubai welcome a whole host of huge celebrity faces, from actors to sports stars and DJs.

Here are some of the famous faces that have been spotted…

Will Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

It looked like Hollywood legend Will Smith recently touched down in Dubai as he was snapped with UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is currently in Dubai It’s no secret that Fresh Prince of Bel Air legend Will Smith is a huge fan of Dubai. He’s rumoured to have a holiday home here and has been spotted at some of the city’s top spots from from golf courses to restaurants.

Tom Cruise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zq (@zayed.aq)

Another Hollywood acting hero Tom Cruise has been spotted in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where he’s rumoured to be filming the seventh installment of his world-famous Mission Impossible film series. Whilst there was no mention on his own social media, a couple of fans snapped pictures with him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

It’s well-known that sporting figure and UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has been in Dubai for quite some time, posting plenty of snaps to his Instagram account, such as training at NAS and cycling at Al Qudra.

Conor McGregor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been in the UAE for some time now, having recently competed in his sold-out rematch against lightweight rival Dustin Poirier. He’s certainly been living the high life, from staying in a Dhs20,000 per night villa on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, to setting sail aboard mega yachts in Abu Dhabi, and recently visiting Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et restaurant where he was served the infamous Golden Tomahawk steak by Salt Bae himself.

Salt Bae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

Instagram sensation Salt Bae is back in Dubai and has, as usual, been entertaining a host of celebrity guests at his Nusr-Et restaurant from world-famous DJ David Guetta to MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

David Guetta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Guetta (@davidguetta)

World-famous French DJ David Guetta, lauded for tracks such as Titanium (ft. Sia) and When Love Takes Over (ft. Kelly Rowland) recently put on a massive DJ set atop the helipad at the Burj Al Arab. He’s a big fan of Dubai and is rumoured to have a house here. He’s also been spotted hanging out with his family and Salt Bae.

Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is known to be a big fan of Dubai and in December he was back to attend Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Whilst he was here, he caught up with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai (the two are known to be friends), as well as visiting the much-hyped new restaurant CZN Burak.

Images: Social