Splash around for a whole day of fun…

It seems like Dubai winter is on its way out and, despite a few foggy days, the weather seems to be heating up. What better time then, than to visit one of Dubai’s coolest waterparks? Laguna Beach has just reopened with a stellar day ticket offer.

The vast waterpark has been closed over the last month to undergo some maintenance work but now it’s back and ready for action. There’s something for everyone from huge, thrilling slides to a lazy river and dedicated kids’ zones.

To celebrate reopening, Laguna Park is offering discounted tickets for a limited time only. Priced at Dhs99 for children and Dhs125 for adults, you’ll get all day access to the waterpark and La Mer beach from 10am to 6pm and four hours’ redeemable parking.

To avail the special offer, you will need to book in advance online between February 22 to 25, but you can avail the tickets on weekdays and weekends right up until March 31. The weather is only going to get better, too.

The park boasts hours of fun, with four zones named Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash. There’s a FlowRider experience, slide tower and rides like the Constrictor, Free Fall and Mad Racer, as well as a lazy river for those who want to keep it more chilled.

Small ones will be kept entertained all day too with a specially dedicated area for them to play in. For toddlers, the Splash Pad is the perfect multi-sensory experience with splash pools, squirting water and rain.

For the middle ones, AquaPlay is sure to keep their rapt attention, with mini waterslides and a giant soaker bucket. Adults, if you’re not feeling too adventurous, you can just top up your tan from one of the many sunbeds.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, open 10am to 6pm daily. Tel: 800 7699. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided