These luxury hotels and residences are seriously incredible…

Dubai is no stranger to lavish hotels pushing the boundaries of architecture. With Dubai, bigger is pretty much always better and where else to find some of the most luxury upcoming hotels and residences than the iconic palm tree-shaped island, Palm Jumeirah?

Here are some of the most exciting mega-projects opening on Palm Jumeirah…

Royal Atlantis

Where: East Crescent

If you thought the iconic Atlantis, The Palm hotel was the jewel of The Palm Jumeirah, just wait for its sister hotel, The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, which looks set to open in 2021. This structure is mammoth, spaced over 43 floors and, when it opens, it will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. Oh and it will have 90 pools. Yes, ninety, including a huge rooftop infinity pool. The hotel will exclusively host restaurants helmed by international celebrity chefs, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Where: Trunk West

The Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is slated to open in September, 2021, and when it does, it will play host to a number of well-known restaurants, from McGettigan’s and Trader Vic’s, Claw BBQ and more, as well as the already-open Jones The Grocer on West Beach. Being on Trunk West of the Palm Jumeirah, visitors will be treated to some incredible ocean views, plus, with 608 guest rooms, 14 meeting rooms and a spa, it looks like the perfect place to mix business and pleasure.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Where: Trunk West

This brand new hotel is slated to open in September 2021. When it does, it will have plenty of airy and spacious rooms and suites, some with sea views, and of course a luxury spa. Its varied range of restaurants is sure to boost Palm Jumeirah’s dining scene even further with the introduction of Korean barbecue restaurant, Smoki Moto; Las Vegas concept Saki Rok; poolside Miami Beach-inspired restaurant Coco Fizz; rooftop bar Above Eleven, rumoured to have a garden maze in the entrance; Cucina, an authentic Italian and more.

St. Regis Dubai, The Palm

Where: Main trunk

You wouldn’t have to be eagle-eyed if you’ve visited the Palm recently to notice the huge tower construction that rises up next to Nakheel Mall. The Palm Jumeirah St Regis will be a 289 room hotel – with the rooms spanning the first 18 floors of The Palm Tower, while the upper floors of the building will be made up of 432 luxury apartments. Originally pipped for Q4 2020, the hotel’s website now states that it will open in May 2021. However the pool and restaurants are not expected to open until Q4 2021. AURA Skypool will also open as part of a three-floor luxe dining and entertainment destination atop Palm Tower. One floor above on level 51 the famed SUSHISAMBA restaurant will open, serving up a mix of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine; while the 52nd floor will play host to the Palm Tower’s much-awaited viewing deck, aptly called The View.

Th8

Where: East Crescent

For exquisite Palm Jumeirah living, look no further than Th8, which is set to open on East Crescent. According to the website, residents can expect ‘cool, chic Miami style living’ at the beachfront property, which will span over eight floors. The apartments are described ‘more art gallery than apartment’, and with chic neutral tones and floor-to-ceiling windows, it looks beautiful. Residents will also be treated to some luxe pools and restaurants too.

Seven Palm

Where: Main Palm (next to Dukes, The Palm)

This huge project is set to offer ultra-luxury Palm living and vacationing when it opens. Residences will be located in the North Tower of the building, whilst a hotel will reside in the South Tower. These two towers will be connected by an incredible rooftop infinity pool which overlooks the Dubai Marina skyline and beyond, and there will be a number of food and beverage outlets too. If you were looking to live there, the project features studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom residential apartments and studio and 1 bedroom hotel apartments.

Images: Websites