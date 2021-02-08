Escape the city with these amazing all-inclusive drinks, two-night staycations…

It’s been a while since we had live music and DJ nights in Dubai and if you’re hankering after that sort of a night, just the thing is launching in Ras Al Khaimah. All-inclusive, two-night staycations are taking place there throughout February.

Stay at the stunning five-star Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort where the ‘RAK Weekenders’ will take place. There’s a complete program of incredible music, DJs, live artists and roaming entertainment, including fire-eaters and stilt walkers.

A two-night stay at the beautiful resort is Dhs1000 per person, inclusive of accommodation, breakfast, 20 per cent off food and all-inclusive drinks from check-in to check-out. The resort boasts seven pools and a huge stretch of idyllic sandy beach.

Start the day soaking up the sun by one of the pools whilst a DJ is on hand to play Ibiza-style sound tracks. Go from day to night propped up at one of the bars whilst you listen to more music from resident DJs and performers.

Here’s the line up…

Thursday, February 11 to Saturday 13

Ibiza Radio One Weekend will be taking over Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, featuring CN Williams and Nick Holmes and more.

Monday, February 15 to Wednesday 17

This one is a ‘mid-week takeover’ which is more family-friendly, however still great for non-families looking for a staycation. Performers include Robbie Blanco, Jon Besant and Bethany Marie. Children under 17 stay and drink for free.

Thursday, February 18 to Saturday 20

Headliners of this weekend include Drew Moreland, DJ Cameo and Matt West bringing those smooth sax sounds.

Thursday, February 26 to Saturday 28

On the closing weekend, named ‘House of Queens’, you’ll be listening to the sounds of Jenn Getz and Natalie Brogan.

See you there…

‘RAK Weekenders’, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, Dhs1000 per person for two nights. Tel: (0)55 617 0175. hilton.com

Images: Provided