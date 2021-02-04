The new store will be opening its doors in Spring 2021…

Piercer to the stars and jewellery expert, Maria Tash, thrilled fans by opening her first Dubai store in 2018. After the supreme success of her Dubai Mall store, the designer has revealed another is on the way.

The second Maria Tash store in Dubai will be opening on the first floor of Mall of the Emirates. The 2,000 square foot space will be home to four piercing rooms, as well as a private women-only lounge.

“Our new store in Mall of the Emirates will represent the scope, mood, and style of future Maria Tash stores globally and will help us to serve even more clients,” Maria Tash commented. “We look forward to welcoming local clientele and tourists alike.”

Maria Tash is widely regarded as the pioneer of the modern movement around designing and curating elegant fine jewellery for piercings. She has developed a technique through which each client’s personal style, complexion, and anatomy guide a bespoke combination of studs and rings, combined to best flatter the wearer’s ears.

She’s got a cult following of celebrity & industry fans, too, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Moss, and even Queen Rania of Jordan. The Dubai Mall store opened in 2018 with piercing services starting at Dhs130 per ear lobe.

In recent months, the store has worked hard to ensure the highest safety and hygiene standards are met. This includes all jewellery and styling tools going through UVC light to eradicate bacteria and deactivate any viruses.

The store also sells a wide range of beautiful jewellery for the whole body, with prices starting from around Dhs165.

mariatash.com