However you’re spelling kung hai fat choy, have a great one…

Dynamite news if you’re a dim sum devotee or someone that goes silly for a bowl of schezwan — Chinese New Year falls on February 12 of the Gregorian Calendar in 2021, and some of the capital’s Asian eateries are celebrating hard.

You might say, anticipation is Peking…

Choices

Kick off the year of the Metal Ox with a banging Chinese brunch at Yas Island Rotana’s Choices, with packages starting at Dhs195. Enjoy traditional spring festival flavours such as the prosperity welcoming ‘Yee Sheng’ Salad.

Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Feb 12 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house. Tel: (02) 656 4000, @yasislandrotana

Dai Pai Dong

Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s award-winning palace of Chinese cuisine, Dai Pai Dong is celebrating the new lunar year with an ‘All-Day Prosperity Feast’. The banquet will be available from midday and 11pm, with a three-hour brunch package from Dhs388. Authentic Asiatic dishes include the classic Lo Hei (which appropriately translates as ‘family reunion’) and Jiaozi (good luck) dumplings.

Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, Feb 12, midday to 3pm. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @daipaidongad

Hakkasan

Available to knock chopsticks over any time between February 10 and 26, an esteemed Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan will be serving up a special New Year Menu featuring festive Chinese favourites. These include Double Treasure Fortune (pictured), which is a quail blossom puff coupled with a seafood jade dumpling; crispy kumquat chicken; wok-fry tiger prawn with macadamia nut; braised abalone roasted duck fried rice; and a mandarin & white chocolate mousse dessert.

Emirates Palace, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, menu available until Feb 26. Tel: (0)2 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Hickory’s Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hickory’s Restaurant and Bar (@hickorys.yaslinks)

This sports bar probably isn’t the first place you think of when it comes to Chinese buffet situations but on February 12 —Beijing will be rising at Yas Links. Enjoy Chinese salads, dumplings, hot dishes and desserts from just Dhs120.

Yas Links, Yas Island, midday to 3.30pm, Dhs120 for soft, Dhs199 for two hour house package for Dhs299 for three hours. Tel: (02) 404 3077, @hickorys.yaslinks

Nahaam

For the February 12 edition of the new Nahaam Friday brunch, a Lunar New Year flavour will be added to proceedings, with titanic tastes of Chinese cuisine and a Shanghai-chic decorative make-over applied to the surrounds.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs370 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 bubbles. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @conradetihadtowers

Shang Palace

Ring in the year of the Metal Ox at Shang Palace with authentic Cantonese cuisine. Dig into delicate boiled, steamed and fried dim sum options, charcoal grilled beef short ribs, clay pot seabass, and more. There’s a twice daily Kung Fu Tea Master ceremony (pictured, 2.08 pm and 9.38pm) to add a little show to your dinner and options to enjoy your eats as part of a set menu (Dhs248) or a la carte.

Shang Palace, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, avaulable Feb 11 to Feb 26. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Stratos

Start the new lunar year with a revolutionary evening out. This rotating restaurant is serving up an Asiatic banquet alongside its signature suave ambiance. Dhs395 for three hours of unlimited food and select beverages.

Stratos Abu Dhabi, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Feb 12 6pm to 9pm, 7 to 10pm or 8pm to 11pm, Dhs395. Tel: (02) 695 0490, @stratosabudhabi

Images: Provided