If you’re bored of the same supermarket shop, why not switch it up and bag your fruits, vegetables and other items from an outdoor organic farmer’s market? The Organic Farmer’s Market is currently running at Business Bay’s retail destination, Bay Avenue.

Picture this: Strolling outdoors in the sunshine (especially whilst the weather is this good) and perusing a range of organic and local produce from a selection of trusted local farmers and vendors.

As well as fruits and vegetables, you’ll also be able to pick up other local products such as products, such as honey, herbs and spices, coffee, ice cream and oil. Everything is organic, so you know you’re being good to your body.

It’s the 12th season of the popular Organic Farmer’s Market, which aims to support the country’s cultural sector, so shopping local helps towards that. The market is running every Friday, from 2pm to 8pm, until April 9, 2021.

Amongst the local producers selling their product at the market include Integrated Green Resources, Modern Organic Farm and Rashid Organic Farms, Dima Farms, Neger Farm and others.

This year’s edition of the Organic Farmers’ Market is being held in partnership with the Farmers Souq initiative of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in collaboration with Arad Group and Dubai Municipality.

Engineer Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Agriculture Development and Health Department at MOCCAE, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of food security, and the importance of incentivizing local agriculture, to increase its produce to reach food self-sufficiency and ensure the agility and continuity of strong food supply chain for the resilience of nations at times of crises. Therefore, MOCCAE views boosting local agricultural production as one of its priorities.

Images: Supplied