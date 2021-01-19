This weather is perfect to do some shopping outdoors…

Struggling to stick to those 2021 resolutions of being healthy and eating right? A trip to the farmer’s market will do you some good as there’s plenty of fresh produce and so much more to help you stay on track.

Here are three farmers’ markets in the UAE you need to check out.

Dubai

Ripe Market

Dubai’s favourite community event, The Ripe Market takes place at Academy Park in Umm Sequim each weekend on Friday (9am to 7pm) and Saturday (10am to 7pm). Head on down to support the local farmers who will be selling organic, non-organic, hydroponic produce and more all at great affordable prices. There are plenty of other local businesses that will be at the venue, too.

The Ripe Market, Academic Park, Umm Sequeim, Fri 9am to 7pm, Sat 10am to 7pm, until May 1. @ripemarket

Organic Farmer’s Souq

Previously known as Farmers Market on The Terrace, head to another favourite local market, Organic Farmers Souq at Bay Avenue, Business Bay from 8am to 2pm and stock up on the wonderful local produce from the local farmers. Don’t forget to bring your shopping bags. Organic Farmer’s Souq, Bay Avenue, Business Bay, Dubai, every Fri from 8am to 2pm until April 2021

Sharjah

Manbat

A new farmers’ market called Manbat has just been announced by Arada showcasing the very best in fresh and local produce at the popular, Aljada. It will take place every Friday starting from January 22 from 3pm to 8pm. Expect 30 onsite stalls featuring farmers, entrepreneurs, suppliers and food and beverage outlets. Kids will be able to enjoy the soft play area and skatepark and if you want to satisfy those hunger pangs, head to Zad, a popular food truck village.

Manbat, Muwaileh district, New Sharjah, Sharjah, every Fri from Jan 22, 3pm to 8pm, aljada.com

Images: Social / Supplied