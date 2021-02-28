21 days. 16 Thai restaurants. Yep, time to dig out the stretchy pants…

The month of March comes packed with a ton of flavour as the Royal Thai Consulate is hosting the Thai Food Festival from March 1 to 21.

The festival is held under the theme ‘New Normal’ where 16 Thai restaurants across the Northern Emirates and Dubai are participating.

The Thai restaurants participating in Dubai are Bambooda, Benjarong, Cafe Isan, Charm Thai, Khao Siam 45, Khun Chai, Krua Thai (located at Global Village), Mango Tree Thai Bistro, Miss Tess, Papaya Salad, Siam, Spicy & Ginger, Streetery Food Hall by Zen, The Royal Budha and Wise Kwai.

Residents living in Ajman, Khor Fakkan, Ras Al Khaimah get their Thai fix at Thai Gate and enjoy some cool offers.

Staying in? Don’t worry. You can savour the delicious Thai flavours by ordering online on food delivery platforms Zomato and Talabat where you can expect complimentary Tom Yum Soup (a classic), special must-try Thai dishes, exclusive offers, and other delicious giveaways.

Here’s what you can expect during the Thai Food Festival …

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaiconsulatedubai (@thaiconsulatedubai)

Dine at any of the above-mentioned restaurants from March 1 to 14 you will receive a complimentary Tom Yum Soup and other must-try Thai dishes on orders above Dhs150.

There will be chef special menus with exclusive offers, Thai food challenges and more.

Staying in? Order online on Zomato from March 7 to 14 and on Talabat from March 7 to 21 and you can nab special offers and giveaways.

A Thai food tour will take place where you will explore Thai hidden eats with Alex Augusti – a Dubai food enthusiast vlogger (@justfooddxb). You will try out hidden Thai dishes that will surprise and will leave you wanting more. The date will be announced soon.

You can even proclaim your love for Thai food on the ‘I love Thai food’ activity through the Royal Thai Consulate-General’s social media platforms – @thaiconsulatedubai for an opportunity to win some Thai food goodies.

To keep up to date, visit @thaiconsulatedubai

Images: Royal Thai Consulate-General and social.