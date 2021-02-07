There’s a seriously cool outdoor terrace too…

Dubai is certainly a concrete jungle, with an abundance of skyscrapers meaning plenty of offerings on the dining scene are able to take it to the next level. Brand new cafe and lounge, Twenty9 has just launched, with a cool outdoor terrace.

This huge terrace looks like the perfect place to hang out post-work with drinks, nibbles and shisha. It offers incredible views out over the city, so make sure to visit at both day and night. You’ll find the new venue on the 29th floor of Millennium Place Barsha Heights.

The indoor lounge looks super-chic and is reminiscent of the skyscraper socializing lounges synonymous with the city. From copper fixtures on the walls to cushy velvet seats clustered around intimate round tables, it’s the epitome of cool.

Dishes served at Twenty9 include a selection of mezzeh, wagyu beef sliders and fish tacos to salads, grilled prawns and Shish tawook. A live BBQ station and a wide choice of desserts also keep things lively, and the prices are pretty reasonable.

Only non-alcoholic beverages are served at the restaurant. These include coffees, blended juices, delicious smoothies, milkshakes and more. There will be free shisha on February 12, 13 and 14 for singles, in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Glenn Nobbs, General Manager said, “There is an abundance of formal fine dining restaurants in Dubai that are well-loved and respected. We at Millennium Place Barsha Heights, however, wanted to bring something different to the hotel, the same quality of those restaurants but in a relaxed environment where friends and family can gather and spend a memorable evening together. Twenty9 is everything you’d hope for from a community-centric venue. Good food, great service, and spectacular views.”

Twenty9, Millennium Place Barsha Heights, Dubai, open Monday to Saturday, 3pm to 12am. Tel: (05) 860 60831. millenniumhotels.com

Images: Provided