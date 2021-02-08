This healthy treat is Instagram-ready…

There’s a new dish coming out just in time for National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day, and best of all – it’s ‘Gram approved. A beetroot pink gluten-free, guilt-free pizza has hit the market, and it’s a vibe.

You’ll find the rose-hued dish at Vibe UAE, a Dubai cafe known for it’s snappable interiors and photogenic feasts. The dish is called Slim Thicc, and comes on a gluten-free base which is 70 per cent cauliflower and 30 per cent beetroot.

The healthy treat has been a year in the making, as its creators have been working tirelessly to cook up the perfect crust. Not only is it free of gluten and all natural, the pizza is also perfect for vegetarians.

If you thought that being pink made this dish extra, wait ’til you see what’s on top.

There are three varieties available, first is the Keep Calm And Curry On, perfect for those who like to spice up their life. Next is the vegan Flowah Powah, topped with buffalo cauliflower, and finally there’s Holy Macaroni – yes, that’s macaroni on a pizza.

As Tuesday February 9 is known as National Pizza Day, Vibe Al Wasl are planning to give away these pretty pizzas for free for two hours. So, make sure you get down there between 12pm and 2pm, to get your hands on a slice.

Vibe UAE, Al Wasl Road, Jumeira, Tuesday February 9, 12pm to 2pm, free. @vibeuae