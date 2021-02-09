Get a pizza this…

If you’re dough down for a great pizza deal, you’re in luck. February 9 is officially World Pizza Day and what better excuse to enjoy the hearty Italian fare? We’ve rounded up plenty of places in Dubai that are celebrating the day of all days.

Here are 9 of the best deals in Dubai for World Pizza Day…

Akiba Dori

Why have just one flavor pizza when you could have four, all on the same base? Akiba Dori has created the Colour Wheel Pizza, which includes ortolana, 5 cheese, pepperoni, and margherita. It’s available for delivery on Deliveroo on February 9 for Dhs55. Even better, when you buy one, your delivery driver will receive a voucher to redeem at Akiba Dori for their own pizza.

deliveroo.ae

Casa Mia

Casa Mia is Dubai’s longest-standing Italian restaurant, having been open for no less than 27 years. Head on down on February 9 to enjoy pizzas such as parma ham & burrata cheese, prawns, mozzarella and zucchini and focaccia with bresaola, rocket salad, shave parmesan and truffle oil, for Dhs80.

Casa Mia, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, 12.30pm to 4pm, 7pm to 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 4pm, 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: 04 355 4450. @casamiadxb

Certo

Why have one pizza when you could get two? That’s exactly what you’ll find at Certo on February 9. Pizzas come in plenty of delicious flavors and range from Dhs60 to Dhs90. Enjoy unlimited wine and Italian tapas for three hours for an additional Dhs149.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, open 12pm to 3.15pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 366 9111. @certodubai

Dough It Yourself

Don’t fancy heading out to eat? Make your own with Dough It Yourself. You’ll receive a full pizza kit delivered to your door including pizza dough, ready to be rolled out, plus a range of tasty toppings and instructions on how to make them. On February 9, use the code Whatson15 to receive 15 per cent off your order.

doughityourself.shop

800pizza

If you order a pizza from 800pizza on February 9, you’ll get a diavola pepperoni pizza or margherita pizza for Dhs9. If it’s your first order, you’ll also get an additional 20 per cent off.

Pinsanity

Love pizza but could do without the extra calories? Enter Pinsanity. The recipe came from Roman times, and the dough is made out of light cereals and water, meaning the calorie count is distinctly lower than regular pizzas. Order a Pinsa on February 9 and get a Mad-jesty or Doctor Pepperoni Pinsa for Dhs9. If it’s your first order, you’ll also get an additional 20 per cent off.

Il Passagio

Enjoy traditional Neapolitan style pizzas with some incredible Palm Fountain views at Il Passagio. Try the signature pizza with black summer truffle, bresaola, grilled artichoke, rocket, tomato sauce, mozzarella and a sprinkle of parmesan.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 9am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Little Italy Ristorante

Enjoy as much pizza as you can possibly manage with Little Italy Ristorante’s all-you-can-eat pizza for Dhs49 on National Pizza Day.

Little Italy Ristorante, Shop no 2, Al habbai Building, Next to Cakewalk restaurant, Karama Tel: (0)568225537. littleitaly.in

LDC Kitchen & Coffee

Head to casual JLT eatery LDC Kitchen for one of their lightly fried pizzas in a range of flavours, priced from Dhs40. Add truffle for Dhs5.

LDC Kitchen & Coffee, One JLT, open 7am to 12am, Sunday to Thursday, 7am to 1am Fri & Sat. Tel: (04) 320 9669. @ldckitchen

