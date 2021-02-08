The fashion line is collaborating with Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafe…

How do you make Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafe even more Insta-worthy? Team up with a leading fashion brand to create an eye-popping collaboration for Valentine’s Day.

Barcelona-born cafe Brunch & Cake is joining forces with online clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing to offer an exclusive Valentine’s Day-themed cake and coffee. The dreamy treats will be available at Brunch & Cake’s Al Wasl branch for the whole month of February.

As you’d expect from both of these Insta-savvy brands, the special creations are guaranteed to pop on your feed.

The PrettyLittleThing Unicorn Mini Cake is a bright, frothy assembly of vanilla and pink marble sponge cake sprinkled filled with rainbow confetti, iced in hot pink cream cheese frosting, then topped with a cloud of fairy floss and a mini vanilla ice cream dipped in pink chocolate.

To drink, there’s the PrettyLatteThing coffee, made with frothy pink milk and decorated with edible flowers and the PrettyLittleThing logo.

The cake costs Dhs35 on its own and the coffee is priced at Dhs23, but if you buy them as a combo deal, it’ll cost just Dhs42.

Plus, if you visit Brunch & Cake on February 14, the first 100 customers will receive a complimentary Valentine’s Day cupcake.

Brunch & Cake recently opened the doors to new cafes in the UAE, including Brunch & Cake by the Sea at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, and its first venue in Abu Dhabi.

PrettyLittleThing at Brunch & Cake, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, from Dhs23, available throughout February, daily from 8am. Tel: (800) 472 6362. @brunchandcakeuae @prettylittlething.me

Images: Supplied