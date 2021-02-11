We’re getting used to waking up in the clouds…

Unless you’ve been sleeping until noon lately (lucky you), chances are you’ve woken up to white windows, or a blanket of clouds beneath your balcony over the past couple of weeks.

The recent UAE fog has been causing havoc on the roads and taking over our social media feeds (guilty), but how long will it continue for?

According to a report by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) at the beginning of February, the foggy period is scheduled to last until mid-February. After which, the temperatures are forecasted to rise a little, meaning the fog will be less likely to stick around.

Over the next five days, NCM predicts that we will experience a foggy start every morning. There’s fog and mist forecasted over the coastal and internal areas until at least Tuesday February 16. Once the fog clears, the rest of the day each day will be fair and partly cloudy.

The average temperature in February will be a mild 20 degrees Celsius, with highs of 30 degrees Celsius. A senior official at NCM told Gulf News that there will be less rainfall this month than the average amount of 6.3 millimetres.

NCM has released a number of warnings while thick fog occurs, and drivers are being urged to take extra caution on the roads due to poor visibility. In these times, the speed limits will be reduced so be sure to follow the signage for clear direction.

Drive safely!