There’s also a special Wonder Woman Exhibit straight from Hollywood…

We’re all in agreement that women, really are wonderful. And International Women’s Day is the perfect time to stop, appreciate and celebrate that fact.

As a tacit ambassador of the splendor of womanhood, Wonder Woman and the cast of she-roes of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi are taking centre stage at the Yas theme park this Monday, March 8.

The park will be hosting its first ever women’s only event, between 6pm and 10pm, led by a cast of characters that includes Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Lola Bunny, Betty Rubble and Wilma Flintstone.

Girls can get involved with exclusive ride access, limited edition merchandise, themed dining offerings and a set list of loony tunes live from the Warner Bros. Plaza DeCks of a fiery female DJ. There’ll even be a mocktail bar set up to complete the fiesta feels.

And in a cosmic display of event alignment, this girl power event will coincide with the launch of a brand new Wonder Woman Exhibition at the park. Including the Wonder Woman costume as worn by Gal Gadot in the Wonder Woman superhero film series, Hippolyta’s costume — worn by Connie Nielsen, Antiope’s costume as worn by Robin Wright, and many other original items from the movies.

The exhibits will be on display from March 8 to May 18.

If you’re looking for a bargain on annual tickets, we recently covered the news of the updated and upgraded range of season passes available for Yas Theme Parks. Prices start at just Dhs695.

Single Day Tickets for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island start at Dhs290, available at wbworldabudhabi.com/en/booking. Women wishing to attend the ladies only event on March 8 should RSVP here wbworldabudhabi.com/en/experiences/women-of-wbw

