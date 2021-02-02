We couldn’t be more ox-cited…

In 2021, the beginning the Chinese lunar year falls on Friday February 12. This marks the start of the Year of the Ox, a positive symbol of strength, harvest and honesty. To celebrate, many of Dubai’s best Chinese restaurants are welcoming guests with a special menu, decorations, and festivities.

Here’s where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai.

Shanghai Me

On the eve of Chinese New Year, Head Chef Shane Macneill will prepare a celebratory feast at upmarket Chinese restaurant, Shanghai Me. Guests can expect seafood for an increase in prosperity, dim sum for wealth, as well as noodles for happiness and longevity on the curated menu. Finally, the famous Shanghai Me Fortune Cookie will not only tell you your future but also provide a sweet ending.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, DIFC, February 11, 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 564 0505. @shanghaimedxb

Hakkasan

Atlantis, The Palm’s world-renowned Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan, is offering a set menu on February 12. For Dhs498, guests will be welcomed with a ‘fire and grace’ cocktail, followed by a meal said to bring good health and fortune. Dishes include crispy kumquat chicken, wok fried prawn with macadamia nuts and braised abalone roasted duck fried rice.

Hakkasan, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, February 10 to 26, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs498. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @hakkasandxb

Lao, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

Chinese restaurant Lao is hosting a feast on February 11, offering a four-course menu to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Served family style, the menu features a variety of traditional festive flavours, priced at Dhs299 per person.

Lao, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, February 11, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Zengo

Expect decadent decorations at Le Meridien Beach Resort’s Pan Asian restaurant, Zengo. A four-course set menu will also be waiting for you, giving the chance to try lamb chops with Panang curry sauce, or a fiery teriyaki salmon with padron peppers and gooey chocolate fondant with honeycomb and ginger ice cream. The meal is priced at Dhs250 with soft beverages or Dhs350 with house drinks.

Zengo, Le Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, February 12, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. zengo-dubai.com

Zhen Wei

Elegant Pan Asian restaurant Zhen Wei, found inside Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, is planning an ox-citing menu on February 12. The five-course meal features highlights such as rich chicken soup with handmade xiao long bao with truffle, lao yu sheng, Beijing peking duck and much more. Prices include two hours of beverages, priced at Dhs388 with soft drinks and Dhs488 with house drinks.

Zhen Wei, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, February 12, 6pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. @zhenweirestaurant

Waterfront Market

The Waterfront Market in Deira will be hosting a range of festive activities from February 6 to 12. Fortune cookies will be given our to shoppers throughout the week, and visitors can pose at the Year of the Ox selfie wall for a chance to win various prizes. Chinese traditional dances including the lion, fan and umbrella dances will be taking place on February 10, 11 and 12.

Waterfront Market, Deira Enrichment Project, Al Khaleej Road, Feb 6 to 12. waterfrontmarket.ae

Saffron

Mega dining hall, Saffron, is hosting a huge Chinese buffet for one week between February 10 and 16. Enjoy a selection of Cantonese, Szechuan, Shandong and Anhui dishes such as edamame almond salad, siracha Chinese cucumber salad, double boiled abalone soup with crab meat, “Yong Zhou” style wok fried rice, Chinese black pepper crab, and much more.

Saffron, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 10 to 16, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm

Ewaan, Palace Downtown

This oriental spot is throwing not one, but two days of celebrations, with an evening buffet on February 11 and a brunch on February 12. The restaurant promises the ‘freshest seafood, mouth-watering signature mains, decadent desserts and live cooking stations’. Prices start from Dhs295 for the evening dinner or Dhs349 at the Friday brunch.

Ewaan, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Feb 11: 6.30pm to 11pm, Feb 12: 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. addresshotels.com