It’s just a day away…

The weekend is nearly upon us once again so it’s time to start thinking about what it holds for you. As always, we’ve got your back with plenty of amazing things to do in Dubai, from trying out new breakfasts to a pool daycation, a dog-friendly fun fair or even a hike.

Here are 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, March 25

1. Enjoy a fabulous post-work dinner at this DIFC hotspot

Dress up and step into the rainforest at Amazonico in DIFC. The Copacabana rooftop terrace is just the ticket for after-work socials with showstopping city views and a new menu of ‘piqueo’ snacks that are perfect to share. The indoor space is spread over a mid-level restaurant and ground floor lounge. Rainforest-inspired foliage, birds, trees and more are everywhere and the menu boasts stunning Latin-inspired dishes such as tiradito, Brazilian-style steak, yuca sides and guacamole. Find out what What’s On thought here.

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com/dubai/

2. Pamper yourself with these great salon deals

Yin Yang salon has long been popular in Dubai and it has plenty of branches in Dubai, from a salon in JBR to one on the Palm Jumeirah. Until April 2021 you can get HD brows and a lash lift combo for Dhs299 or brow damnation and lash lift combo for Dhs399 (both saving Dhs100). There’s also a free cut and blow-dry with all hair colour services. Additionally, derma-planing is now Dhs199, down from Dhs249 and you’ll get a free 15-minute BioDash LED light therapy treatment.

Yin Yang, Ocean view hotel JBR, Oasis beach tower JBR , RIXOS Premium JBR, Sadaf 3 JBR, Al Wasl road Jumeirah, Palm salon & Facebar both located at RIVA beach club. @thesalon.dubai

3. Try out the beautiful new menu at Qwerty

Qwerty is the friendly neighborhood bar and restaurant that is popular with those who live and work around Media City. Recently Qwerty updated its menu to a more brasserie style and boy, does it deliver. Standout dinner items include the five spiced duck and shiitake mushroom pie or the surf and turf. There are plenty of drinks deals on throughout the week.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, open weekdays 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. @mediaonehotel.com

Friday, March 26

4. Tuck into a new breakfast offering

Popular West Beach hotspot Koko Bay is usually synonymous with sundowners but now it has just launched a brand new beachside breakfast offering. Enjoy Koko Bay-inspired breakfast dishes such as Asian omelette with kai pad krawpow served with custard baos, the Koko Bay full English, brioche French toast, Koko nut pancakes infused with lemongrass infused maple syrup and the Amazonica acai bowl. Bag a seat outside for those epic Dubai Marina skyline views.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 11am and 12pm to 1am Fridays and Saturdays (closed for one hour between breakfast and lunch). Tel: (04) 5723444. @kokobayuae

5. Go to a dog-friendly family fun fair

On Friday, March 26 popular British gastropub, Reform Social & Grill has teamed up with Treats Card to host a fun-filled dog fair held lakeside and on the lawn outside the restaurant. Take your pet pooch with you and enjoy activities such as doggy painting, a DIY tug toy workshop, a dog HIIT or yoga class and more.

Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Dhs50 for entry redeemable on food and beverages. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

6. Check out a stunning new Japanese restaurant

If you’re looking for a wow-worthy place to dine, check out Japanes restaurant Aka Dubai. The cyberpunk-inspired lounge is sultry-chic with plush fuchsia blooms suspended from the ceiling and plush booths of the same colour. The terrace offers prime views of The Pointe fountains as you tuck into beautiful and theatrical Japanese dishes such as maki, rock shrimp tempura, Wagyu beef tenderloin and miso black cod.

Find out what What’s On thought here.

Aka, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, daily 4pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 578 0555. @aka_dubai

7. Go to the UAE’s first ever Vine Festival

Making history, the first ever UAE Vine Festival has officially kicked off and we couldn’t be more excited. Three weeks of educational experiences await, with everything from food and drink tasting, to workshops, games, and more. Brought to you by The Tasting Class, this first of its kind in the region event will run until April 10, packing in a colossal calendar of unique experiences. Due to popular demand and social distancing regulations, many of the events are already sold out.

UAE Vine Festival, various locations, March 21 to April 10, tickets from Dhs190. Tel: (0)50 918 6761. uaevinefestival.com

Saturday, March 27

8. Burn those calories on a hike

Beyond the glittering skyscrapers of the city are some breathtaking nature spots and plenty of opportunities to get that blood pumping on a long hike. One of the closest hiking spots to Dubai, Wadi Shawka is just an hour away and it is a great beginner’s hike. Shawka has several varied routes. You can choose from a quick ramble or make a day of it and include the Shawka pools, too. Whichever you pick you’ll enjoy impressive, panoramic views. Head to the Shawka Dam and either take the stairs directly to the summit or choose one of the trails, easily visible from the small parking area. The trails are well marked out, making it difficult to get lost and safe for families with children.

Find What’s On‘s recommendation of the UAE’s best hiking spots here.

9. Soak up the sun at this great daycation

Need a bit of rest and relaxation this weekend? Why not book in for the ultimate daycation at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. You’ll get all-day access to four swimming pools and 500m of private beach. When you need refreshment head to one of the restaurants and bars where all pool & beach day pass holders will enjoy 30 per cent off everything.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, weekdays Dhs65 for adults with free access for one child up to 12 years old, weekends Dhs100 for adults and Dhs65 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (04)4 55 66 77. @sofiteldubaipalm

10. Enjoy pizza slices and cocktails at this new Italian street-food restaurant

Terraza by Alloro is a brand new Italian street food restaurant serving up pizza slices (or whole pizzas), Italian street food bites, known as ‘Cicchetti’, such as arancini, crostini, bruschetta and calamari cones, as well as authentic gelato. The outdoor restaurant has plenty of deals on throughout the week such as a happy hour with slices of pizza for Dhs11 and selected beverages starting from Dhs22.

Terraza by Alloro, Wyndham Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 4pm to 11pm Tuesday to Thursday, 1pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Tel: (0)4 407 8872. @allorodubai

Images: Social/Provided/Getty