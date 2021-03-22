For those casual, fuss-free days…

Looking for a perfect place to while away an agenda-free Saturday afternoon or somewhere to catch up with friends post-work? Terraza by Alloro is a brand new Italian street food restaurant ready and waiting to welcome you to its relaxed outdoor setting.

Think pizzas by the slice or Italian street food bites, known as ‘Cicchetti’, such as arancini, crostini, bruschetta and calamari cones, followed by cups of sweet authentic gelato. A range of Italian-inspired drinks are also on the menu, with plenty of fantastic deals on throughout the week.

Terraza by Alloro is the new concept by longstanding Italian restaurant Alloro Dubai. You’ll find the street food-inspired restaurant out on the terrace next door to the original restaurant at Wyndham Dubai Marina, so if you’re looking to dine a little more casual, this is it.

Order your pizza by the slice or grab a whole one to share around the table in classic flavours such as pepperoni or margherita. The terrace area has plenty of casual seating from picnic tables to cocktail tables, so bag yourself a seat and settle in for the afternoon.

There are plenty of weekly deals to take advantage of. Enjoy slices of pizza for Dhs11 and selected beverages starting from Dhs22, in the Fizz Hour, between 4pm and 7pm every day. On Tuesdays, tuck into unlimited pizza and two selected beverages for Dhs98.

Every day of the week you can get a full pizza and a bottle of house wine or three selected pints of beer for Dhs198. If you’re bringing along the little ones, they will eat free whenever the parents order a full pizza. Family day out incoming.

On the beverages menu are are range of beers, cocktails and wines. Standout options include popular Italian spritzers.

Terraza by Alloro, Wyndham Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 4pm to 11pm Tuesday to Thursday, 1pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Tel: (0)4 407 8872. @allorodubai

Images: Provided