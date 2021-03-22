This outing is one you and your fur babies will love…

Thanks to many dog-friendly restaurants and cafes opening up, you no longer have to close the door on your pet doing the dog face to try and guilt-trip you into staying home. One such restaurant is Reform Social & Grill and they are making your day out with your fur baby even better with this dog-friendly fun fair.

Held on Friday, March 26 the British gastropub has teamed up with Treats Card to host this fun-filled day held lakeside and on the lawn outside the restaurant.

It will cost you just Dhs50 per person, but it is fully redeemable on food and drinks and you can treat your pup to dog yoga and a doggy HIIT class led by Dog Parents in UAE for free. And if your pet needs a lesson or two in dog obedience, Dogventure & Canine MOE will be available to help.

Other paid activities include doggy painting, a DIY tug toy workshop and more. Check them all out here and don’t forget to register.

The festival will also host over 15 vendors each showcasing unique products along with activities that will get your pet’s tail wagging.

If your dog loves to dress up, head on over to Nous and Nola where you can find unique products for pets who love to strut around with accessories and jewellery. Pimp my Pallet will also be showcasing a number of handmade, upcycled and personalised products for your pooch.

Other stands include Urban Nook where you can pick up an upcycled bed for your pet and even Doggie Adventures in Dubai will be around where you can meet up with other dog owners and plan a fun day out.

For those of you who have small animals, birds, reptiles and fish as pets, Pet Haus will have just the supplies you need.

To help your pet glam up, there will be a grooming van on site hosted by VIP pets and a photo booth so you can capture that perfect family portrait.

Opting to head here for breakfast? You won’t be dining alone because of the pooch-friendly menu available at Reform Social & Grill – so they can eat breakfast when you do.

And if you have some money to spare, Reform Social & Grill will be accepting cat and dog food donations until March 26 to help support Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre.

Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Dhs50 for entry redeemable on food and beverages. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Images: Reform Social and Grill