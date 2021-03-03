Breakfast in Dubai is on another level…

If you love nothing more than starting your day with a leisurely social breakfast, you’re in the right place. You may feel like you’ve tried and tested some of Dubai’s top breakfast spots, but now there are some new ones for you get your fork into.

Here are 3 fabulous new breakfast offerings to try in Dubai…

Cove Beach

Cove Beach is a hugely popular Dubai beach club, renowned in particular for its Wednesday ladies’ day. Before your day gets cracking, why not arrive early to tuck into the all-new CB Breakfast menu, with dishes such as granola, CB pancakes, acai bowl, CB healthy salad, and a range of fresh juices, smoothies and coffee on the menu.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, breakfast served daily 1o am to 12pm, open Fri to Wed 10am to 1am, Thurs 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai

Koko Bay

Popular West Beach hotspot Koko Bay is usually synonymous with sundowners but now it has just launched a brand new beachside breakfast offering. Enjoy Koko Bay-inspired breakfast dishes such as Asian omelette with kai pad krawpow served with custard baos, the Koko Bay full English, brioche French toast, Koko nut pancakes infused with lemongrass infused maple syrup and the Amazonica acai bowl. Bag a seat outside for those epic Dubai Marina skyline views.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 11am and 12pm to 1am Fridays and Saturdays (closed for one hour between breakfast and lunch). Tel: (04) 5723444. @kokobayuae

21grams

Award-winning, homegrown bistro, 21grams on Beach Road has just announced that they’ll be serving up their most sought-after breakfast dishes all day long. A standout breakfast dish is the Komplet eggs: a baked egg in homemade bread with cheese, sour cream & beef jus. Add beef sausages for Dhs20 or add seared foie gras, Dhs48, for that serious indulgence. There’s also princess crepe with clotted cream, homemade dried fruit compote and almonds and a delicious beef cheek sando with homemade mustard.

21grams, Umm Suqeim, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai. Tel:(0)50 841 5021. @21grams.dubai

Images: Social/Provided