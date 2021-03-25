Return Indian Ocean flights starting from Dhs995…

That Indian Ocean holiday just got a little closer, Etihad Airways has just launched a hugely discounted sale fare for flights to Seychelles and Maldives.

Prices start at just Dhs995, although if you want to travel in the next few weeks, sale fares start at Dhs1995.

The discounts will apply to trips booked between now and June 30 2021, but you’ll need to get them booked direct on the etihad.com website before March 31.

Current Quarantine rules

There are currently no quarantine requirements for passengers from the UAE in either the Maldives or Seychelles.

But because neither country appears on the most up-to-date version of Abu Dhabi’s Green List, you’ll have to quarantine on your return to Abu Dhabi for 10 days.

If you are looking for a completely quarantine-free round trip, Morocco is currently your only option. There is zero quarantine requirement for UAE nationals and citizens arriving in the North African country from Abu Dhabi, and because of Green List privileges, no self-isolation on the way back.

If you’re thinking about holiday in Morocco you will still need to be aware of the preflight prep steps:

Take a COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours before your flight departure time

Complete and print a Public Health Passenger Form

A printed health declaration form required

Confirmed hotel reservation required for tourists

An invitation from a Moroccan company required for business travellers

Important note – when preparing for a trip, always check the most up-to-date entry requirements of your destination, and of the territory, you’re departing from.

Images: Etihad Airways / Unsplash