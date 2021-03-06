A handy guide to the best of the city…

This week we welcome a new set of fun things to do in Dubai. From a pizza-fuelled ladies’ night to a meet and greet with a top chef, here are our top picks to keep you busy in Dubai this week.

Here are six things to do in Dubai.

Sunday March 7

1. Take on a new fitness challenge

If you’re looking for a sign to get back on the fitness wagon, consider this it. Bare has launched a brand new challenge this week at its Mall of Emirates and Business Bay branches. All you need to do is complete five classes (one with each trainer) in 12 days. Today is the first day so get booking as finishers will receive a free class and Bare accessories.

Bare DXB, That Concept Store in Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, starts March, Dhs345 for 5 classes. Tel: (0)54 455 0597. bare.fitness

Monday March 8

2. Tune into an empowering Women’s Day discussion

Dubai’s pioneering healthy-eating hub Flow, Jumeirah Emirates Towers is bringing together a panel of five incredible women from different industries to commemorate their tremendous efforts during the past year and you can watch the discussion on Flow’s Instagram page. The session will outline the importance of women standing at the front lines of the global crisis, as health care workers, educators, innovators, and community organisers.

Flow, Monday March 9, 4pm to 8pm, live on Instagram. @flowdubai

3. Tuck into pizza with the girls

Popular Italian restaurant Cinque the Monday ladies’ night where girls can enjoy three free drinks when they order one main course of their choice from the a la carte menu. The menu has been created by award-winning chef, Giuseppe Pezzella, offering a vast selection of pizza and pasta dishes – so you are sure to find something to tuck into.

Trattoria by Cinque, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Mondays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Tuesday March 9

4. Check out a cool business lunch

Shake up your mid-week lunch break with the cool business lunch deal from Seven Sisters. During the week, it’s Dhs70 for a two-course meal and Dhs85 for three courses between 12pm and 3.30pm. Options include Philadelphia roll, prawn tempura maki, grilled baby chicken, gochujang miso salmon, cheeseburgers and more.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to 3.30pm, Dhs70 two courses, Dhs85 three courses. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai

Wednesday March 10

5. Meet a top international chef

Pierre Gagnaire is in Dubai this week hosting a series of gastronomical delights cooked by the chef himself and his team. The chef will be in the city to celebrate the restaurant’s three year anniversary and will, of course, greet and meet his guests. The date and time to note are March 8 to 13, from 6pm to 11pm at Pierre’s Bistro & Bar. Make sure you get your bookings in.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Tel: (04) 701 1127. @pierresdubai

6. Get your game face on

Popular Club Vista Mare bar Palm Bay has just launched its brand new weekly Wednesday games night which invites you to get together with friends and get a little competitive, old school-style. It runs from 7pm to 9pm, priced at Dhs200 for two hours’ unlimited games and house beverages including beers, wines and spirits. You can also enjoy the games when you purchase food from the a la carte menu so just decide when you get there.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. @palmbaydubai