What is your week looking like?

Sunday has rolled around again and whilst most of us are back at work, there’s still plenty of ways to liven up your week, from St Patrick’s Day celebrations to exercising at your local park.

Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday, March 14

1. Visit one of Dubai’s stunning parks

Start the week by getting those steps in at one of Dubai’s lovely parks. At Al Barsha Pond park, you’ll find a cushioned 1.5 kilometre running track and accompanying cycling path, both of which encircle the lake. Then there’s the basketball courts, gym equipment, bicycle hire, children’s play areas, bouncy castles and peddle boats for hire.

Next to Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha 2, daily 8am to 10pm.

2. Go to a ladies’ day

After a short hiatus, the Sunday ladies’ day at W Dubai – The Palm is back and better than ever. Re-launching on Sunday, March 14, not only will ladies enjoy free-flowing beverages and one dish from the food menu, but they will also get to enjoy a free yoga session and receive a 20 per cent off voucher to be used at the hotel’s spa.

Not Another Ladies Day, WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sundays, yoga 11am to 12pm, ladies’ day 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 girls Dhs250 guys. Book here.

Monday, March 15

3. Challenge your problem-solving skills with this ladies’ night

Thought ladies’ night was just about drinks deals? Think again. TEPfactor Dubai invites ladies to enjoy all of its puzzle-solving fun with 50 per cent off entry every Monday between 4pm and 6pm. TEPfactor takes place in a cave network that’s linked via a series of tunnels and your mission is to complete all the tasks. You’ll need to solve puzzles and work your way through obstacle courses (think slippery spinning poles, rotating inflatables and swinging balls).

TEPfactor Dubai, Bahar Plaza, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Monays, 4pm to 10pm ladies only, 50 per cent off, two-hour experience priced from Dhs99. Tel: (056) 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

Tuesday, March 16

4. Enjoy a leisurely breakfast

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and cute cafe, Baker & Spice do it right. It’s hard to go past the gently spiced shakshouka, but if you do want to stray, then may we suggest you veer towards the Turkish eggs with feta, labneh, Aleppo pepper, pita bread and salad. They also do fabulous croissants, baked fresh each day. There are a few venues around the city, but we recommend the one facing the Dubai Fountain for a nice view.

Baker & Spice, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 425 2240. bakerandspice.me

Wednesday, March 17

5. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Dhs25 drinks

St Patrick’s Day always calls for a big celebration and plenty of Dubai venues are doing just that on Wednesday, March 17. Celebrate the day of all things Irish at UBK where selected house beer is priced at Dhs25 all day. Alternatively, you could also enjoy two selected cocktails for the same price of Dhs25. There’s also 50 per cent discount on selected items on the food menu such as Irish sausages or a steak pie served with lashings of gravy.

Urban Bar & Kitchen, Movenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. @ubkdubai

6. Go to an outdoor festival

Reform is hosting Springfest, a three-day outdoor festival from March 17 to 19. On St. Patrick’s Day and Reform will be celebrating the Irish holiday from 7pm with special drinks stations serving famous Irish cider and beer. It’s Dhs100 for three tokens, fully redeemable in food and beverages. Bring your dog dressed up as a leprechaun to win prizes.

Springfest, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Wednesday, March 17 from 7pm, Thursday, March 18 from 4pm, Friday, March 19 from 11am. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Images: Social/provided